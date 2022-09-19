Powerfleet Unveils New Brand Identity

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader of Internet of Things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations, today unveiled its new brand identity. Powerfleet’s new brand strategy focuses on being the “People Powered IoT” company, born from the knowledgeable, passionate, empathetic, and customer-centric qualities and values of its global team.



As part of the company’s brand evolution, the Pointer operating division and Innovation Center in Israel will take on an increased importance globally as the technology incubation hub and proving ground for advanced IoT solutions. The previous Pointer subsidiaries in Latin America and South Africa are all integrating into one global Powerfleet brand and organization.

“We are moving forward as one global organization to offer more extensive business insights and help our customers transform their business from within,” said Andrea Hayton, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Powerfleet. “Our new tagline ‘People Powered IoT’ reflects the importance we place on our world-class team who are committed to our customers’ success as well as advancing cutting-edge technologies and solutions that perform as promised.”

Powerfleet has grown and evolved over the course of the company’s 29-year history. In 2019, the merger of I.D. Systems, a North American telematics company focused on logistics and industrial vehicles, and Pointer Telocation, an Israeli headquartered business with multiple divisions around the globe focused on connected car and commercial vehicle solutions, helped to create a true IoT global business with scale, forming Powerfleet.

Part of reimagining Powerfleet’s brand story is its new innovative IoT platform called Powerfleet Unity. Powerfleet Unity brings people, assets, and data together on a single intelligent platform to transform business operations. Powerfleet Unity's Cognitive Data Engine applies Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to power traditional operational benefits as well as new data applications to solve some of the industry’s most intractable challenges such as safety and risk management, advanced fuel management, sustainability, the move to electric vehicles, optimized fleet performance, fleet compliance, and maintenance.

“We are laser focused on continuing to move upstream within the IoT ecosystem and cementing our position as a global mission critical technology solutions company,” said Powerfleet CEO, Steve Towe. “We are extremely well positioned to help our customers to unify their business operations and enable them to enjoy seamless supply chain efficiencies. Powerfleet makes a real and tangible difference to the organizations we serve in helping to save lives, creating more operating time, and increasing profitability through the business change management we help to deliver. Our extensive strategic partner relationships and global technology network helps us to offer broad, unique and more integrated value propositions to our customers.”

Successfully operating in both B2B and B2B2C markets, Powerfleet has more than 600,000 subscribers and many longstanding customer relationships with some of the biggest Fortune 1000 companies. Powerfleet’s people-powered and data-driven solutions help connect companies with their broader business ecosystems to drive digital transformations and more effective strategies and results. The company’s knowledgeable and customer-centric people are at the heart of their approach to tangible success.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers’ and partners’ ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet’s tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.Powerfleet.com.

