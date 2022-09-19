USD 12.56Bn Land Survey Equipment Market Size to Grow at 7.7% CAGR During (2022-2028) - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on “ Land Survey Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Solution (Hardware, Software, and Services), Industry (Mining, Construction, Agriculture, Oil & Gas, and Others), Application (Volumetric Calculations, Inspection, Layout Points, Monitoring, and Others), and Hardware (GNSS Systems, levels, 3D Laser Scanners, Total Stations, Theodolites, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Machine Control Systems, Machine Guidance Systems, and Others)”. The global land survey equipment market growth is driven by rising developments in real estate and increasing growth of industrial ad agriculture sectors.





Request Sample PDF Brochure of Land Survey Equipment Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPEL00002274





Land Survey Equipment Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 8 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 12,56 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 269 No. of Tables 158 No. of Charts & Figures 126 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Solution, Industry, Application, and Hardware Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Land Survey Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Hexagon AB; GUANGDONG KOLIDA INSTRUMENT CO., LTD.; Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd.; South Surveying & Mapping Technology CO., LTD.; Topcon Corporation; Trimble Inc.; Hi-Target; PENTAX Surveying; Suzhou FOIF Co., Ltd.; and Robert Bosch Tool Corporation are a few of the key land survey equipment market players. Several other major land survey equipment market players were also analyzed for a holistic view of the land survey equipment market report.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPEL00002274





In 2021, Topcon Corporation announced that they had entered into a contract with DDK Positioning Ltd. to supply Global Navigation Satellite System and hardware components. DDK Positioning will use Topcon's positioning system to deliver its MAX services to Oceaneering International, Inc.’s clients.

In 2021, Shanghai Huace Navigation Technology Ltd. released LandStar 7.3.6 land survey app. It is a field data collection software that is designed for high-precision surveying, engineering, mapping, road stakeout, and pipeline surveying. The new version of the software has improved productivity and is more efficient.





Land Survey Equipment Market Analysis: Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Various economies in Asia Pacific witnessed a sharp decline in their gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 due to the sudden discontinuation in many economic activities across the region. According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the COVID-19 pandemic severely affected countries such as India, Australia, China, and Japan. Limitations imposed by governments of various APAC countries to control the spread of SARS-CoV-2 during the initial time stages of the crisis affected the production process in these countries due to the limited workforce availability, which hampered the land survey equipment market growth in 2020.





Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPEL00002274





All construction activities in these countries were suspended due to the lockdown. For instance, in India, the nationwide lockdown, which was announced in March 2020, temporarily discontinued the construction activities of several residential and commercial projects. The real estate industry was reeling under the pressure to deliver the housing projects that had been delayed for years. Due to the loss of jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 30% of the construction workers left for their native places during the lockdown. As a result, the construction activities in major cities such as Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune, were significantly affected. However, in Q4 2020, the land survey equipment market reopened partially, which slowly resumed the construction work.

As economies reopened and industries began their operations in 2021, the need for land survey equipment from various end users grew gradually. Also, with large-scale vaccination efforts and ease in social restrictions, companies resumed work with high workforce capacities.

The demand for products such as apparel, electronics, and other consumer durables is increasing, owing to the rising population and high disposable income. For instance, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MOSPI), as of May 2022, India’s industrial production jumped 19.6% Y-o-Y, which was the industrial sector’s largest growth since 2021, due to increasing output for all sectors, such as manufacturing (20.6%), electricity (23.5%), and mining (10.9%). Further, the agriculture sector is witnessing tremendous growth in several countries such as India, China, the US, and Peru. Peru’s agricultural exports increased from US$ 645 million in 2000 to US$ 7.8 billion in 2020. The country quadrupled its agricultural land to ~200,000 hectares due to increased agricultural exports. Moreover, in China, the agricultural sector contributed ~7.3% to the country’s GDP in 2021, whereas the industrial sector contributed ~39% of economic value added (EVA). The rising growth of the industrial & agricultural sectors is generating more demand for land, which is subsequently increasing the sales of land survey equipment. Thus, such factors are driving the land survey equipment market growth.





Get Discount on “Land Survey Equipment Market” Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPEL00002274





In Australia and New Zealand, many regulations, legislation, and bylaws are established to control the survey-related activities and the surveyor's criteria and qualifications. Surveyor requires a government-approved license to undertake land surveys. In Australia, the Intergovernmental Committee on Surveying and Mapping (ICSM) looks after the nation’s survey and mapping. However, in New Zealand, the New Zealand Institute of Surveyors (NZIS) governs the country’s survey-related activities. ICSM includes the authorities of the government of Australia and New Zealand, the defense forces of Australia, and the states and territories of Australia.

Land Survey Equipment Market Analysis: Application Overview

Based on application, the land survey equipment market report is segmented into volumetric calculation, inspection, layout points, monitoring, and others. The others segment is further bifurcated into scanning and mobile mapping. The inspection segment led the land survey equipment market share in 2021 due to a large number of companies offering equipment for land inspection purposes, such as Solverra Technologies Pvt. Ltd., an India-based company that offers survey drones for the inspection surveys of mining, infrastructure, and energy & power industries.





Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Land Survey Equipment Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPEL00002274













Browse Adjoining Reports:

Seismic Survey Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (2D Imaging, 3D Imaging, 4D Imaging); Application (Oil and gas, Mining, Geological Exploration) and Geography

Hydrographic Survey Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Software, Services); End User (Marine and Oil & Gas)

Construction Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Equipment Type (Heavy Construction Vehicles, Earthmoving Equipment, Material Handling Equipment, and Others) and Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial)

Hydrographic Survey Equipment Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Sensing System, Positioning System, Subsea Sensor, Others); Application (Hydrographic/Bathymetry Survey, Port and Harbor Management, Offshore Oil and Gas Survey, Cable/Pipeline Route Survey, Charting Application, Others); Platform (Surface Vessels, USVS and UUVS, Aircraft); End User (Commercial, Research, Defense); Depth (Shallow Water, Deep Water) and Geography

Online Survey Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise); Subscription Type (Free, Paid); End-user (BFSI, Retail, Market Research, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others) and Geography

Corrosion Under Insulation Monitoring Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services) and End User (Oil & Gas, Marine, Chemical & Petrochemical, Energy & Power, Food Processing Industries, and Others)

Smart Animal Trap Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Hardware (Sensors, Cameras, and Others), Application (Residential and Commercial), and Component (Hardware, Software, and Services)

Visible and UV Laser Diode Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Doping Material (AIGaInP, GaN, and InGaN), Mode (Single Mode and Multi-Mode), and Application (Industrial, Defense, Scientific and Medical, and Others)

Portable Power Inverter Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Phase (Single-Phase and Three-Phase), Output Voltage (Upto 240 Volts and Above 240 Volts), Application (Residential, Industrial, and Commercial), Power (1000W to 2500W and 2500W to 5000W)

Social Media Management Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component (Solution and Service), Deployment (On-Premise and Cloud based), Enterprise Size [Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises], Application (Sales and Marketing Management, Customer Experience Management, Competitive Intelligence, and Risk Management and Fraud Detection), and Vertical (IT and Telecom, BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, Retail, and Others)









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: