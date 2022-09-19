The Global Cloud Integration Software Market is expected to grow by $ 8.32 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Integration Software Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319951/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the cloud integration software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased use of AI-enabled SaaS, increasing demand for cloud-based enterprise applications, and rising demand for cloud computing services.

The cloud integration software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The cloud integration software market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• SaaS

• IaaS

• PaaS



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing acceptance of PaaS as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud integration software market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic partnerships and collaborations between market participants and the rise in adoption of cloud among SMEs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cloud integration software market covers the following areas:

• Cloud integration software market sizing

• Cloud integration software market forecast

• Cloud integration software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud integration software market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudticity LLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Informatica LLC, Infosys Ltd, International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Plantronics Inc., Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, and TIBCO Software Inc. Also, the cloud integration software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319951/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________