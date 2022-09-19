eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Airbus, Bell Textron, Embraer, EHang Holdings & Elbit Systems

Dublin, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eVTOL Aircraft Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global eVTOL aircraft market is expected to grow from $6.73 billion in 2021 to $8.09 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.16%. The market is expected to grow to $18.92 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.66%.



North America was the largest region in the eVTOL aircraft market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the eVTOL aircraft market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The growing need for green energy and noise-free aircraft is propelling the growth of the eVTOL aircraft market. The strive for greater fuel efficiency and reduction of noise pollution is the central need to reduce environmental impact. The energy for eVTOL aircraft is generated by powered lift designs using turbofan engines with auxiliary/ augmented lift fans.

Most electric-powered VTOL aircraft being developed today will use distributed electric propulsion (DEP) as a gateway to sustainable aviation. For instance, in March 2020, according to Aan article published by Dassault Systemes, a Europe-based company, estimated the growing need for eVTOL aircraft where the market will grow exponentially, to an estimated 1.3 billion passengers over 20 years, with a demand for 28,000 eVTOL aircraft. Therefore, the growing need for green energy and noise-free aircraft will drive the growth of the eVTOL aircraft market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the eVTOL aircraft market. Major companies operating in the eVTOL aircraft market are focused on providing technologically-advanced solutions to strengthen their market position. These companies are implementing next-generation eVTOL aircraft technologies into their services, such as IoT, ultra edge hydrogen and battery cell, Onboard sensors and collision prevention systems, AI technology, 5G communication, and others. For instance, In April 2022, Hyundai, an automotive manufacturer company, explored hydrogen fuel cell technology for the electric short Take-off and landing eVTOL aircraft segment. The company expects hydrogen fuel cell technology to have a long enough range to complete intercity trips.



In December 2020, Joby Aviation, a US-based aerospace company, developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft acquired Uber Elevate for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition of Uber elevate will create integration between ground and air travel for future customers by integrating their respective services into each other's apps for joby aviation. Uber Elevate is a US-based company initiative to develop, deploy and eventually offer consumers an air-based taxi travel service.





