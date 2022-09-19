The Global Amniotic Membrane Market is expected to grow by $ 1.86 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Amniotic Membrane Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06102904/?utm_source=GNW

5% during the forecast period. Our report on the amniotic membrane market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by extensive use of amniotic membrane transplantation in ophthalmic surgeries, high demand for amniotic membranes in wound repair and reconstruction, and rising demand for biocompatible scaffolds.

The amniotic membrane market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The amniotic membrane market is segmented as below:

By Type

• cryopreserved amniotic membrane

• dehydrated amniotic membrane



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the growing reimbursement coverage for new products as one of the prime reasons driving the amniotic membrane market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the development of new applications through research and industry consolidation through mergers and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the amniotic membrane market covers the following areas:

• Amniotic membrane market sizing

• Amniotic membrane market forecast

• Amniotic membrane market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading amniotic membrane market vendors that include Amnio Technology LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, BIOHEALING, Celularity Inc., Flower Orthopedics Corp, Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., Katena Products Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Next Biosciences, NuVision Biotherapies Ltd, Organogenesis Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Reea care well products, Skye Biologics Holdings LLC, Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, SURGITECH INNOVATION, and TissueTech Inc. Also, the amniotic membrane market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

