Five Below and Kids In Need Foundation Celebrate Success of Fifth-Annual Backpack Donation Campaign

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), the trend-right, extreme-value brand for tweens, teens and beyond, is thrilled to announce that more than 345,000 backpacks have been collected for under-resourced students as part of the Company’s fifth-annual donation campaign in partnership with Kids In Need Foundation (KINF). The campaign, which took place in-store and online from August through the end of back-to-school season, allowed Five Below’s loyal customers to donate a $5 backpack to a student in an underserved school, and once again they went above and beyond, showing their incredible generosity and support for KINF and the communities it serves.



“As the home of the $5 backpack, we could not be more honored to have once again joined forces with Kids In Need Foundation for the fifth year in a row and to serve once again as the organization’s National Backpack Sponsor,” said Michael Romanko, Chief Merchandising Officer of Five Below. “Like our colleagues at KINF, we believe that the empowering and symbolic nature of a new backpack is an important means of helping students succeed in their education, and we could not be more grateful to our loyal customers for their continued generosity when it comes to supporting the organization and its important mission.”

Five Below and Kids In Need Foundation began collaborating in 2018, with the shared goal of positively impacting the lives of students by providing school supplies and resources across the country. As part of this important partnership, KINF National Backpack Sponsor Five Below has now provided more than 1.5 million backpacks to-date to under-resourced students.

“As our National Backpack Sponsor, Five Below continues to show their strong commitment to ensuring students have the resources they need for school,” said Corey Gordon, CEO of Kids In Need Foundation. “Having essential supplies like backpacks help students feel better prepared for school and to learn, boosting their self-esteem and confidence. We are grateful that Five Below understands it’s more than just a backpack.”

To find out more about Five Below or to locate a nearby store, please visit FiveBelow.com.

About Five Below

Five Below is a leading high-growth value retailer offering trend-right, high-quality products loved by tweens, teens and beyond. We believe life is better when customers are free to "let go & have fun" in an amazing experience filled with unlimited possibilities. With most items priced between $1 and $5 and some extreme value items priced beyond $5 in our incredible Five Beyond shop, Five Below makes it easy to say YES! to the newest, coolest stuff across eight awesome Five Below worlds: Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Create, Party, Candy, and New & Now. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below today has more than 1,200 stores in 41 states. For more information, please visit www.fivebelow.com or find Five Below on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook @FiveBelow.

About Kids In Need Foundation

Kids In Need Foundation (KINF) believes every child in America deserves equal opportunity and access to a quality education. KINF partners with teachers in underserved schools to ensure students are prepared to learn in the classroom, providing essential school supplies and other much-needed resources. KINF is the only national nonprofit that strategically mobilizes its efforts on the country’s most under-resourced schools, focusing on those with a student enrollment of 70 percent or more receiving free and reduced meals through the National School Lunch Program. Through its programs and National Network of Resource Centers, comprised of more than 40 mission-driven organizations across the U.S., KINF in 2021 supported over 7.8 million students and 316,900 teachers in 13,808 under-resourced schools. More than $162 million in free supplies and classroom resources was distributed nationwide at no cost to schools or teachers. For more information, visit KINF.org, and join us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter: @KidsInNeed.

Contact:

FiveBelow@icrinc.com