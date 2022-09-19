STEMTECH CORPORATION ANNOUNCES THE INTRODUCTION OF A NEW STEM CELL SKINCARE PRODUCT LINE

MIRAMAR, FL, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stemtech Corporation (“Stemtech”) (OTCQB: STEK), an innovative nutraceutical company and a pioneer in the field of stem cell nutrition, today announced creation of new stem cell skincare products.



Stemtech Corporation President and Chief Operating Officer, John W. Meyer, said “the introduction of the stem cell skincare line is very exciting for us to offer our Independent Business Partners (IBPs) and customers. The product will be introduced at the upcoming Cancun, Mexico Incentive Meeting in December.” Meyer continues to say that “Stemtech’s belief in highly efficacious and quality products expands into a very important area for youthful and healthy skin care. The skincare, along with our stemceutical™ products of RCM - stemrelease3™, StemFlo Advanced® and MigraStem™, is a winning combination for inner health and outer radiance - fantastic! We all want to feel better, look better. By using Stemtech products, you can!”

“Fortune Business Insights” in August 2021 published that “the global skincare market is projected to grow from $100.13 billion in 2021 to $145.82 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.52% in forecast period, 2021-2028.” Meyer continues, noting “while it may seem that there are many companies already in this space, Stemtech feels confident with our new science being developed, we will have a significant impact on the skincare market using our stem cell scientific knowledge.”

Charles S. Arnold, Stemtech Corporation Chairman and CEO stated that “the introduction of skincare focuses new Stemtech stem cell technology on skincare for healthier skin, the largest organ of the body, which we recognize as a key to anti-aging. Our excitement at being able to launch new products, complete with samples, for a more youthful and healthy skin will catapult our Field to new growth and revenue opportunities. We know our IBPs will be exuberant with this great new Stemtech Skincare product line.”

About Stemtech Corporation

Stemtech Corporation, a leading nutraceutical company with a direct sales distribution model, was founded on April 18, 2018, after acquiring the operations from its predecessor Stemtech International, Inc. which was founded in 2005. From 2010 through 2015, Stemtech International, Inc., was recognized four separate times on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. In 2018, the Company underwent an extensive executive reorganization, and continued operations under new leadership. Stemtech specializes in creating products and formulas that are patent protected in the U.S. and in select international markets. The Company’s patented formulas help the release, circulation and migration of the body’s adult stem cells from its bone marrow. The Company markets its products under the following brands: RCM System, stemrelease3™, Stemflo® MigraStem, OraStem® (Oral Health Care), and D-Fuze™ (EMF blocker). Its nutraceutical products are all-natural, plant-based and manufactured under cGMP (Current Good Manufacturing Practices) under the auspices of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). For more information, please visit www.stemtech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, results of clinical trials and/or other studies, the challenges inherent in new product development initiatives, the effect of any competitive products, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, changes in government policy and/or regulation, potential litigation by or against us, any governmental review of our products or practices, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, our latest 10-Q Report filed on August 23, 2022. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement, or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about Stemtech Corporation which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself and bear our name as its Source.

