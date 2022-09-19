Fasset Partners with Pakistan Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and JazzCash to Educate 1 Million Youth on Web3 & Digital Assets





London, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fasset is partnering with Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s Office, as part of their Prime Minister’s Youth Program (PMYP) to educate 1 million young people on blockchain based technologies, web3 and crypto. The partnership, in conjunction with JazzCash, the largest telco in the country with over 75 million customers, will work on the Skills for Future Agency agenda, bringing much needed education to the masses.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs of Pakistan, Her Excellency Shaza Khwaja says: “For years, the Government of Pakistan has been working tirelessly on skill development for youth across the country, but I believe the private sector holds great opportunities for young people when it comes to preparing for the future. It is the Prime Minister’s vision to work on areas with great economic impact - like digital skills for the future. This forms the basis of PMYP’s partnership with Fasset. I hope our youth utilize this opportunity to learn from qualified industry practitioners & the world of opportunities that unfold.”

“Pakistan is amongst the top 3 Web3 adopting nations in the world. In addition to that, Pakistan is home to some of the world’s best and brightest developers, researchers and scientists when it comes to tokenization, digital assets and blockchain technology. In tandem with PMYP, Fasset hopes to build awareness and educate the next generation of web3 adopters on safe, responsible and innovative development and adoption of the future of this game-changing space. We believe that with the right building blocks the talented youth of Pakistan can unlock $100bn of potential economic growth.” - Mohammad Raafi Hossain, CEO Fasset

Murtaza Ali, Acting CEO, JazzCash said, “This partnership will improve financial literacy by reaching out to millions of youth in underprivileged areas through digital mediums. JazzCash is proud to be the financial enabler for any transactions required to be carried out for upcoming phases of the programme. We are keenly interested in forging alliances with like-minded organizations to further our mission of a financially-included Pakistan.”

The Central Asian state’s Vision 2025 aims to lift domestic digitization for its youth population of 63% aged between 15 and 33. The PMYP is the leading program for youth skills development.



Two core areas will be tackled for the youth skill development agenda, covering Skills for the Future and Skills for All.



Working together, both organizations will create a curriculum to impart education on blockchain and web3. The curriculum will also include technical skills young people will need to create a career in this domain, with a special focus on amplifying the current world class web3 developer base existing in Pakistan.

Fasset will work on creating a financial literacy series allowing young people, especially women and vulnerable communities, to build their skills. This will lead them to invest and begin earning passive income. Through this training, the participants can also earn certifications that will help them get jobs in relevant fields.

There will be a National Innovation Award in Web3, Blockchain, and related emerging technologies. Both parties will participate in curating the award.

This partnership also aims to target Pakistani expats globally, as well as millions of young people in Pakistan to improve financial literacy in underprivileged areas. JazzCash will act as the financial enabler for this arrangement for any transactions required to be carried out for upcoming phases of the programme and showed keen interest during stakeholder meetings in forging alliances with like-minded organizations to further its mission of a financially-included Pakistan.



Pakistan has one of the largest communities of freelancers globally, including some of web3’s best developers, and Fasset believes that equipping Pakistan’s youth with some of the most in-demand skills will boost the freelancing economy in accordance with the vision of PMYP leadership.

The partnership will impact approximately 1 million youth over the period of a year, creating learning and work opportunities with significant economic impact.



About Fasset

Fasset is pioneering web3 technologies to grow emerging market economies, connect global diaspora to their global and local communities, and drive adoption of digital assets for the next billion. Fasset operates as a registered cryptocurrency exchange with licenses in multiple jurisdictions around the world. Sign up now to get notified about updates and news.



To learn more about Fasset, visit their Website, Twitter, Telegram, Facebook and Instagram