The Global HVAC Air Ducts Market is expected to grow by $ 1.54 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.29% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC Air Ducts Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952957/?utm_source=GNW

29% during the forecast period. Our report on the HVAC air ducts market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by stringent energy consumption and environmental regulations, growing awareness about energy conservation, and accelerating demand for HVAC equipment.

The HVAC air ducts market analysis includes the material segment and geographic landscape.



The HVAC air ducts market is segmented as below:

By Material

• steel metal ducts

• flexible non-metallic ducts

• fiberglass duct boards



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the innovative sealing solutions to prevent HVAC air duct leakages as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC air ducts market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing use of fabric and insulated ducts and a rise in spending on green construction will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the HVAC air ducts market covers the following areas:

• HVAC air ducts market sizing

• HVAC air ducts market forecast

• HVAC air ducts market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HVAC air ducts market vendors that include Airmake Cooling Systems, Airtrace Sheet Metal Ltd., Alan Manufacturing Inc., CMS Group of Companies, DuctSox Corp., FabricAir AS, Imperial Manufacturing Group, KAD Airconditioning LLC, Lindab AB, M and M Manufacturing Co., Masterduct Inc., Naudens Sheet Metal Manufacturers, Saudi Akhwan Ducting Factory Co. Ltd., SFP Ltd., Texas Duct Systems LLC, Thermaflex International Holding BV, TurnKey Duct Systems, VK Steel, Waves Aircon Pvt. Ltd., and ZEN Industries Inc. Also, the HVAC air ducts market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05952957/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________