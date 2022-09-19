ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.
|Date
|Total repurchased shares
|Weighted average price
|Total repurchased value
|12-Sep-22
|35,000
|€498.9153
|€17,462,035.50
|13-Sep-22
|35,000
|€496.0616
|€17,362,156.00
|14-Sep-22
|30,000
|€476.2878
|€14,288,634.00
|15-Sep-22
|32,500
|€475.9658
|€15,468,888.50
|16-Sep-22
|35,000
|€462.9998
|€16,204,993.00
ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback
This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).
