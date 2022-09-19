Verusen Executive Melissa Dietz Named a Winner of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award

ATLANTA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verusen , a leader in materials intelligence, today announced that Melissa Dietz, Head of Customer Success for Verusen, has been named a winner of Supply & Demand Chain Executive ’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain awards.



The Women in Supply Chain award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

This year’s list includes individuals from software and service providers, consultancies and academia, trucking and transportation firms, professional development agencies, sourcing and procurement divisions, and more, all who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

Using Verusen’s AI platform, Melissa is helping address two specific challenges in the supply chain: helping customers get what they need to build and maintain their products and production lines, then helping them get those products where they need to go and when they need to be there.

“I’m thrilled to be recognized for this award by the leading publication in the supply chain industry,” said Melissa Dietz , Head of Customer Success for Verusen. “Our team at Verusen is focused on helping customers get what they need to build and maintain their products and production lines. By creating better visibility into the entire supply chain business, we’re helping customers remove risk and have better visibility into lead times. This allows customers to know where their broader supply chain challenges are and helps them react accordingly. Together with Verusen, I am committed to driving transparency in the supply chain industry, so customers and suppliers can align around the same issues and drive additional value for customers.”

Melissa and her team have enabled customers to identify hundreds of millions of dollars of working capital savings to help them bring those numbers to the bottom line. As a result, a Verusen global packaging customer added $6 million/year to its bottom line each of the last three years. Another customer will attain $2 million in executed inventory reduction in year 1.

Melissa also works with Verusen’s partner community to develop the company’s technology to help customers optimize their direct materials. Through this initiative, Melissa is expanding Verusen’s reach in the supply chain industry and enabling customers to attain inventory optimization and risk mitigation in addition to considerable savings to their bottom line.

“We are thrilled that Melissa has been named a winner of the 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain,” said Paul Noble , Founder & CEO of Verusen. “Since joining our team as Head of Customer Success for Verusen, Melissa has exhibited a tremendous work ethic and smart principles to help our customers find their material truth by finding the perfect balance of capital and risk. Melissa is a passionate supply chain professional who loves solving big, complex problems. She thrives in dynamic environments and loves bringing structure so her team and customers can be successful. Her genuine joy in seeing her mentees thrive inspires us all, and we are delighted for her to receive this well-deserved recognition.”

Before joining Verusen, Ms. Dietz held supply chain roles with various companies. As the Innovation Director at Point A, Melissa was the relationship owner for four global companies and one start-up with combined sales of $36B+. At INVISTA, Melissa was the Senior Director of Long Term Planning & Global Third-Party Management. She led the global long-term planning process for three business units and was responsible for an $80MM budget for 39 third-party manufacturing facilities in North America and India.

The award for Ms. Dietz follows another award won by Verusen earlier this summer. Verusen was named a winner of the 2022 Top Supply Chain Projects Award by Supply & Demand Chain Executive. The company was recognized for its work with a Fortune 500 global packaging company that resulted in several million-dollar savings for its client.

About Verusen

Verusen is a leading Supply Chain Materials Intelligence provider focused on helping global manufacturers streamline their supply and materials management strategy. Verusen utilizes advanced data science and artificial intelligence to harmonize disparate material data across multiple enterprise systems to provide complex supply chains with material truth for supply and inventory planning and procurement intelligence. This helps organizations reduce risk, optimize working capital, and ensure production uptime to meet customer needs. The result is a foundation that organizations can trust to fuel digital transformation and support supply chain maturity initiatives. Headquartered in Atlanta, Verusen has been named one of Georgia’s Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies. Visit verusen.com for more information, or follow us on Twitter at @Verusen_AI and LinkedIn .

