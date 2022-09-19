Dental Equipment Market is estimated to be US$ 20.60 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2030 - By PMI

Covina, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Equipment Market accounted for US$ 6.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 20.60 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.3%. Dental equipment are used by the dentists to treat the dental disorders, for oral surgeries and dental implants. Dental instruments are the tools provided by dentist during dental treatment to examine dental disorders. Rise in dental disorders has increased the dental equipment in market. Advance technologies has made the newly products which are comfort, less painful and easily available in market. In todays advanced technology dental radiology equipment like digital X-ray units, digital sensors are used for intraoral radiology equipment. There are four basic dental instruments used by dentist like PLIER, Mirror, Excavator DDP and Explorer. The different types of dental equipment includes surgical microscopes, dental lasers, intraoral cameras, X-ray imaging equipment, sterilization equipment, etc. As a result, the global dental equipment market is predicted to climb as the world’s population, urbanization and lifestyle of people is increasing.

Key Highlights:

March 2022, EXPODENTAL 2022: Launches and New Releases from the Dental Sector’s Leading Brands. Kulzer, the part of the Japanese Mitsui Chemicals has launched new complete 3D printing system. This system includes 3D printing, CAM software, photopolymers, cleaning and post-curing.

July 2022, Launch of Micrometer New Chiropro, is a new device which is used in oral surgery procedures where dental implants are placed and lower speed is required. It also helps to save time and keep the record of all the steps performed during surgical procedures.

Analyst View:

Global Dental Equipment Market is growing around the world, owing to advanced technological developments in dental instruments and products. This has made it possible for dentists to screen all potential diseases, make detailed records and ability to show patients clearly the condition of the mouth, and perform dental procedures with greater comfort & efficiency. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Global Dental Equipment Market accounted for US$ 6.6 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 20.60 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.3%. The Global Dental Equipment Market is segmented based on Product, Application and Region.

Based on Product, Global Dental Equipment Market is segmented into dental hand instruments, dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, dental imaging equipment, dental CAD/CAM equipment, sterilization equipment and dental chairs.

Based on Application, Global Dental Equipment Market is segmented into hospitals, dental clinics, E- Commerce websites, online pharmacy and retail pharmacy.

By Region, the Global Dental Equipment Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Global Dental Equipment Market:

The prominent players operating in the Global Dental Equipment Market includes, 3M EPSE, A-dec Inc., CareStream Health Inc., Straumann, Envista Holdings Corporation, Biolase Inc., Dentsply Sirona, BioHorizons, Dentatus, Henry Schein Inc., 3M, Danaher Corporation, Align Technology, J. MORTIA CORP, Planmeca Oy, Patterson Companies Inc., GC Corporation, Ultradent Products, Inc, 3Shape A/S and Others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report:

Global Dental Equipment Market, By Product Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Dental Hand Instruments Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Dental Radiology Equipment Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Dental Lasers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Dental Imaging Equipment Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Dental CAD/CAM Equipment Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Sterilization Equipment Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Dental Chairs Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Dental Equipment Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends



Hospitals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Dental Clinics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 E-Commerce Websites Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Online Pharmacy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Retail Pharmacy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

