The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. Announces Proposed Securities Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Intrusion, Inc. common stock – INTZ

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rosen Law Firm, P.A. announces that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas Sherman Division has approved the following announcement of a proposed securities class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Intrusion, Inc. common stock (NASDAQ: INTZ):



SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND

PROPOSED SECURITIES CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT

TO: ALL PERSONS WHO PURCHASED OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRED INTRUSION, INC. (“INTRUSION”) COMMON STOCK BETWEEN OCTOBER 14, 2020 AND AUGUST 26, 2021, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, that a hearing will be held on November 30, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. before the Honorable Sean D. Jordan, United States District Judge of the Eastern District of Texas, 7940 Preston Road, Suite 111, Plano, TX 75024 for the purpose of determining: (1) whether the proposed Settlement of the claims in the above-captioned Action for consideration including the sum of $3,250,000 should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable, and adequate; (2) whether the proposed plan to distribute the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable, and adequate; (3) whether the application of Lead Counsel for attorneys’ fees of up to one-third of the Settlement Amount ($1,083,333.33) plus a proportionate share of interest accrued on the Settlement Amount, Lead Counsel’s reimbursement of litigation expenses incurred of not more than $50,000 and Award to Lead Plaintiff of not more than $5,000 should be approved; and (4) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice as set forth in the Revised Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, dated as of June 1, 2022 (the “Stipulation”). The Court reserves the right to hold the Settlement Hearing telephonically or by other virtual means.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Intrusion common stock between October 14, 2020 and August 26, 2021, both dates inclusive (“Settlement Class Period”) and were damaged thereby, your rights may be affected by this Settlement, including the release and extinguishment of claims you may possess relating to your ownership interest in Intrusion common stock. You may obtain copies of the detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Securities Class Action (“Notice”) and the Proof of Claim and Release Form by writing to or calling the Claims Administrator: Intrusion, Inc. Securities Litigation, c/o Strategic Claims Services, 600 N. Jackson St., Ste. 205, P.O. Box 230, Media, PA 19063; (Tel) (866) 274-4004; (Fax) (610) 565-7985; info@strategicclaims.net. You can also download copies of the Notice and submit your Proof of Claim and Release Form online at www.strategicclaims.net/Intrusion/. If you are a member of the Settlement Class, in order to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim and Release Form electronically or postmarked no later than October 31, 2022 to the Claims Administrator, establishing that you are entitled to recovery. Unless you submit a written exclusion request, you will be bound by any judgment rendered in the Action whether or not you make a claim.

If you are a Settlement Class Member and desire to be excluded from the Settlement Class, you must submit to the Claims Administrator a request for exclusion so that it is received no later than November 9, 2022, in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice. All members of the Settlement Class who do not timely request exclusion from the Settlement Class will be bound by any judgment entered in the Action pursuant to the Stipulation.

Any objection by a Settlement Class Member to the Settlement, Plan of Allocation, Lead Counsel’s requests for an award to Lead Counsel of attorneys’ fees and reimbursement of expenses and Award to Plaintiffs must be in the manner and form explained in the detailed Notice and received no later than November 9, 2022, by each of the following:



Clerk of the Court

United States District Court

Eastern District of Texas

7940 Preston Road

Room 101

Plano, TX 75024 LEAD COUNSEL



THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Phillip Kim

275 Madison Avenue

40th Floor

New York, NY 10016 COUNSEL FOR INTRUSION, INC., B. FRANKLIN BYRD, MICHAEL L. PAXTON, T. JOE HEAD, GARY DAVIS, AND JAMES GERO



WILSON SONSINI GOODRICH

& ROSATI, P.C.

Caz Hashemi

650 Page Mill Road

Palo Alto, CA 94304-1050



COUNSEL FOR DEFENDANT

JACK BLOUNT



GREENBERG TRAURIG LLP

David W. Klaudt

2200 ROSS AVENUE

SUITE 5200

Dallas, TX 75201

If you have any questions about the Settlement, you may call or write to Lead Counsel:

THE ROSEN LAW FIRM, P.A.

Phillip Kim

275 Madison Avenue

40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

pkim@rosenlegal.com

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK’S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

Dated: August 17, 2022

BY ORDER OF THE UNITED STATES

DISTRICT COURT FOR THE

EASTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS



