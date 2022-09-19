Dr. Mark Stein Shares The Future Of Leadership In Forbes Magazine

New York City, New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top New York City Oral Surgeon, Mark Stein, DDS, MD is featured in Forbes Magazine! Dr. Stein, founder of New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, is among ten entrepreneurs from a variety of different industries to weigh in on what the future of leadership could look like. Dr. Stein explains how compassion and technology will converge in the future. Foreseeing healthcare to develop as a commodity-driven service, Dr. Stein expects AI to be a safeguard for worker shortages and that the doctor-patient relationship will remain paramount in healthcare.

“In our ever-evolving consumer-centric society, the leaders of healthcare will need to bridge the gap and realize that patients view healthcare, as we view all services, as a commodity,” says Dr. Stein. “We need to provide patients with a platform that combines evolving technologies, such as AI, helping to replace workforce shortages, while maintaining the personalized and transparent doctor-patient relationship that is central to fostering trust and care.”

With a paradigm shift happening in the workforce due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of remote work, and other underlying factors, workers now seek an improved work-life balance that puts mental health first. Mitigating burnout and workplace happiness are priorities for Dr. Stein and other founders, CEOs, and entrepreneurs.

At New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, Dr. Stein and his oral surgery team remain at the forefront of the latest techniques and technologies. This means patients can expect the utmost personalized care possible, with more treatment plans available to suit each individual.

With a career spanning over 25 years in oral and maxillofacial surgery, Dr. Stein has placed over 30,000 dental implants. He also specializes in bone grafting and regeneration, wisdom teeth extractions, sinus lifts, and non-surgical cosmetic procedures, such as dermal fillers, cosmetic injectables, and BOTOX® for teeth grinding and masseter hypertrophy.

Dr. Stein is one of the only doctors in the country that has obtained both a DDS and an MD degree. He received his degrees from New Jersey Medical School and New York University College of Dentistry. Dr. Stein completed a six-year surgical residency at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, having served as the Chief Resident of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery. He is a member of the OKU Honor Society, the Academy of Osseointegration, the American Association of Oral Maxillofacial Surgery, and a past president of the Richmond County Dental Society.

To learn more about undergoing oral surgery with Dr. Mark Stein, you can contact New York Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery by phone at (212) 888-4760 or by requesting an appointment online.

