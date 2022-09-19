Kargo’s Unique Shoppable Ad Formats Drive 2x Lift in Key Ad Performance Metrics

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kargo today released a new research paper in partnership with SmartCommerce and MediaScience that shows how unique ad formats with shoppable components perform better than a control for a variety of key ad metrics. The study sought to quantify the value of shoppable ad units overall compared to standard banners, identify whether specific cart flows or ad formats are more effective drivers of conversions, and obtain consumer feedback on the overall e-commerce experience. The study finds that shoppable ad units drove significantly higher results across awareness, memorability and purchase intent.



Two Kargo ad formats (Venti, Breakaway) with commerce-focused CTAs were tested to determine how much attention Kargo shoppable ads garner compared to standard display ads. Additionally, two unique carting flows (Click2Cart and Shopper’s Choice) were tested to better understand the impact carting plays on the effectiveness of shoppable ad units.

2x attention lift: Users looked at both Kargo ad formats for at least 2x as long and fixated 2x as many times vs. standard banners

Users looked at both Kargo ad formats for at least 2x as long and fixated 2x as many times vs. standard banners 2x memory lift: Kargo shoppable ads produced 2x stronger brand memory than standard banners, indicated by significantly higher unaided and aided recall and brand recognition

Kargo shoppable ads produced 2x stronger brand memory than standard banners, indicated by significantly higher unaided and aided recall and brand recognition 50% purchase intent lift: Click2Cart and Shopper’s Choice promoted 50% higher purchase completion intent than the standard banner



“Establishing and nurturing direct relationships with customers is a key driver for CPG brands looking to succeed within this ever-changing digital environment. With online grocery sales projected to grow 20% from 2021 to 2022 and ¾ of consumers now buying CPG products online, it is crucial for marketers to lean into new tactics to increase both attention and purchase intent,” said Jennifer Silverberg, CEO at SmartCommerce.

“This study provides scientific evidence that consumers prefer high-impact shoppable advertising for CPG products when compared to standard display ads, and that shoppable advertising drives better outcomes for advertisers. E-commerce focused advertising can bridge the gap between in-store and online shopping, enabling brands to create experiences that are more fun and engaging, garnering more favorable brand attitudes, and driving more effective brand memory and purchase intent,” said Dr. Amy Rask, COO at MediaScience.

“CPG advertisers need unique solutions that can increase awareness online and drive purchase intent. Kargo’s high-impact, shoppable ad formats are proven to deliver on both counts. With engaging and differentiated ad campaigns, it’s possible for brands to meet customers where they are and delight them with new experiences that also drive results,” said Michael Shaughnessy, COO at Kargo.

About Kargo

Kargo creates memorable digital advertising and content experiences. With a suite of impactful, exclusive advertising solutions, brands choose Kargo to make customer connections that count. Kargo is the leader for unique ad placements, with creative options that make the most of mobile, video and social media. For publishers, Kargo delivers technology that dramatically improves viewer experience, as well as inventory and page performance. Headquartered in NYC, Kargo is 400 employees strong with offices across the globe.

About SmartCommerce

SmartCommerce is an AI-based data platform that acquires and optimizes real-time retailer product data to power frictionless eCommerce volume for CPG manufacturers and their retailer partners. Optimized for the way consumers actually discover and choose CPG products online, SmartCommerce's core Click2Cart solutions help consumers cart over $2 billion of products from brand websites, ads, social media posts and more, annually. Click2Cart® is a trademark of SmartCommerce, the provider of Click2Cart services.

About MediaScience

MediaScience® is in its 14th year of operation and is the leader in research innovation. It has first-class research facilities located in Austin, Chicago, New York, London, and Perth, and specializes in custom lab-based research utilizing an array of scientific tools to tackle client research questions, including eye-tracking, neurometrics, facial response coding, implicit and reaction time measures, dial testing, and traditional survey measures. Clients of MediaScience span the realm of broadcast networks, brands, digital content providers, app creators, advertisers, and much more. Research topics often include advertising effectiveness, brand integration effectiveness, program content development, usability testing, and a variety of related topics. MediaScience takes a method agnostic approach to research and works closely with clients to design research and develop solutions that best meet their needs and specific research questions.

Contact:

Emily Riley

emily@rileystrategic.com

914-330-1128