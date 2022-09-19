Netsurion Reveals Amplified Focus on Managed Open XDR

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the spin-off of its Secure Edge Networking (SASE and SD-WAN technology) offering in June of this year, Netsurion today reinforces its singular focus on its Managed Open XDR solution – a combination of both platform and service.



Netsurion’s Open XDR platform ingests security telemetry directly from endpoints, network devices and other security solutions to deliver wide attack surface coverage and deeper threat analytics resulting in greater security visibility. Netsurion’s SOC does the heavy lifting of proactive threat hunting, event correlation and analysis, and provides guided remediation. The result is a force multiplier that frees up business IT team resources and maximizes the value of other cybersecurity investments.

The expansion of Netsurion’s Managed Open XDR solution is supported by a series of strategic hirings in the key roles of customer success, solution engineering and the channel. In a time when many companies struggle to take on the financial burden of running an in-house cybersecurity operation, Netsurion’s rapidly growing channel program gives MSP and MSSP partners the tools they need to offer managed threat detection and response services to their customers.

The recent appointment of industry veteran John Addeo as Chief Revenue Officer and Channel Chief directly reinforces efforts to continue upward momentum in its channel program. Before joining Netsurion, Addeo was heavily engaged in the MDR market as Director of North American Channel Partners at Rapid7, a provider of security analytics and automation. In addition to Addeo’s hiring, Netsurion has appointed Marco Albano as Vice President of Channel Sales. Albano leverages more than a decade of experience in the cybersecurity partner ecosystem, including Mimecast, and a track record of growing MSP business revenue.

“In growing the channel, as well as our Managed XDR solution, we’re achieving our goal of delivering adaptive, effective cybersecurity to the masses,” said John Addeo. “In order to thwart advanced and persistent threats, you need visibility, automation, and a team of experts working 24x7. We’re laser-focused on addressing the three major hurdles businesses face in cybersecurity: siloed cyber tech, a shortage of skilled personnel, and budget constraints. We cover your entire attack surface with hundreds of data source integrations and thousands of threat detections, along with proactive threat hunting; all with simplified, scalable pricing.”

In step with the heightened focus on Managed XDR, this summer Netsurion was recognized as the 2022 Global Infosec Award’s “Editor’s Choice in XDR” and “Hot Company in MDR” at the RSA Conference. And last week, ranked 31 on MSSP Alert’s Top 250 MSSPs list.

To gain a greater understanding of Managed Open XDR and modern threat vectors, visit https://www.netsurion.com/insights. For ongoing updates follow Netsurion on LinkedIn.

