A New Partnership between Alpine IQ and Terpli Enhances Consumers’ Shopping Experience using an AI-Driven Tool

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the leading data and marketing solutions provider for cannabis retailers and brands, today announced an integration with Terpli, an AI virtual budtender with an intelligent recommendation engine and review/reward platform to help consumers buy the right products and for retailers to interpret their behavior. The integration engages retail purchasers with a personalized shopping experience, collects valuable consumer preferences, and helps retailers and brands grow their audiences with integrated loyalty sign up and rewards. By leveraging Alpine IQ’s technology and using Terpli’s platform, this integration provides retailers and brands with an easy-to-install AI-driven recommender for their e-commerce websites.



The Alpine IQ and Terpli integration empowers cannabis businesses with consumer insights and reports, seamless integrations with no switching costs, deeper shelf visibility online, and happy and informed purchasers. Cannabis consumers will have an interactive and personalized journey while tracking their product experiences, earning rewards, and buying with confidence knowing each purchase is better than the last. Alpine IQ’s integration with Terpli uses effect-based recommendations, powered by cannabis science, through AI-driven interactive content so retailers and brands can better know their consumers, establish loyal patrons, and make better decisions to grow their businesses.

"Terpli is built on the ethos of improving the consumer experience in cannabis for operators and consumers; with Alpine IQ we get there faster and stronger,” said Peter Kasper, co-founder and CEO of Terpli. “Retailers can provide rewards to their community for getting recommendations and leaving reviews through Terpli - helping grow retail audiences while improving consumer conversion and retention and capturing valuable zero-party data to better understand consumer profiles and inventory mix. This integration provides a seamless and powerful way for retailers to adapt their business to meet their consumers where they are.”

“Terpli's integration with Alpine IQ unlocks an extremely powerful methodology to scale basket size and consumer conversion via virtual budtender guidance that works on top of any e-commerce site,” said Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ. “During the customer journey, Terpli creatively distributes rewards with Alpine IQ loyalty and together we attribute revenue generated back to our mutual retail customers.”

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers and brands of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry’s most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.

About Terpli:

Terpli is an AI Budtender for cannabis retailers providing recommendations and loyalty rewards to optimize consumer conversion and retention while providing insights to improve operational and marketing decisions. Terpli pairs with retailers’ existing platforms to differentiate the consumer’s cannabis journey - learning and adapting with the end consumer to personalize their experience. Terpli exists to connect the right people to the right products.

