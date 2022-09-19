Paladin Cloud Joins the Cloud Native Computing Foundation

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paladin Cloud, a leader in open source cloud security, announced today that it has joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software. The collaboration enables Paladin Cloud to provide developers with a modern cloud native platform to protect their applications and data running in the cloud. Paladin Cloud’s CNCF membership demonstrates the company’s commitment to providing developers with best in-class open source tools and a thriving community to drive product innovation.



With Paladin Cloud, developers can monitor their cloud services in real-time to identify and eliminate misconfigurations and security risks, while automating workflow and remediation. With a modern user interface and an open, connector based architecture, developers can leverage Paladin Cloud’s extensible policy management plane to expand beyond AWS, Azure and Google Cloud to connect into cloud-based enterprise systems.

“We’re passionate about working with developers in the open source community to help support their projects and protect their applications and data,” said Steve Hull, Paladin Cloud’s Co-founder and CTO. “Our product vision is to equip developers with an enterprise grade, open source product that fits into their workflow and helps improve their cloud security posture.”

“We’re excited to welcome Paladin Cloud to the CNCF community as a Silver member,” said Priyanka Sharma, General Manager, CNCF. “CNCF is committed to working with organizations whose mission is to advance the cloud native community, while fostering an open source ecosystem.”

Paladin Cloud’s open source product is free to download and use at GitHub. The company supports its users through its Slack and Gitter channels.

About Paladin Cloud

Paladin Cloud is a rapidly growing, open source, cloud security company with a Security-as-Code platform that helps developers and security teams significantly reduce risks in cloud environments to protect their applications and data. The company’s holistic approach to cloud security is based on its policy management plane that leverages best practice security policies in an open, connector-based architecture. Paladin Cloud is backed by Okapi Venture Capital, Bowery Capital, SaaS Ventures, Touchdown Ventures, Samsung Next, T-Mobile Ventures and UST. For more information, please visit www.paladincloud.io or connect with us at LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry’s top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world’s largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative start-ups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

Press Contact:

SGPR

samsungnext@smallgirlspr.com