Dorchester Minerals, L.P. Announces Acquisition of Mineral, Royalty and Overriding Royalty Interests

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ-DMLP) announced today that on September 16, 2022, it entered into a non-taxable contribution and exchange agreement with an unrelated third party to acquire mineral, royalty and overriding royalty interests of approximately 2,100 net royalty acres located in 12 counties across New Mexico and Texas. The contributing entity will convey its interest to the Partnership in exchange for 851,423 common limited partnership units of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. The acquisition is expected to close on September 30, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions, with cash received by the Contributor on or after July 1, 2022 being contributed to the Partnership.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is a Dallas based owner of producing and non-producing oil and natural gas mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests located in 28 states. Its common units trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol DMLP.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

