Lockman 247 Expand Locksmith Services to Cover Wolverhampton and Provide Guidance on What Customers Should Expect

Wolverhampton, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lockman 247 Wolverhampton are a leading locksmith service based in the Midlands, UK. Offering services for both domestic and commercial customers, they’ve established themselves as an industry-leader thanks to their notable customer care, vast service list, professional team, and unrivaled all-hours availability.

Today, Lockman 247 are proud to announce that they’ve expanded their service coverage to include Wolverhampton. Having built up a strong reputation across the Midlands, the decision to service Wolverhampton comes off the back of an increase in customer demand from within the city for a reputable, cost-effective 24/7 locksmith.

Across Wolverhampton, new and existing customers in the area will be able to call upon Lockman 247 for services that include keyless entry, emergency entry, lock alterations, new fitments, security assessments, key cutting and more: https://lockman247.co.uk/2022/08/16/professional-24-hour-locksmith-what-can-i-expect/

Below, we outline the types of services Lockman 247 will provide in Wolverhampton, and what customers should expect when using such services:

A 24/7 locksmith with emergency services in Wolverhampton: what customers should expect

Whilst locksmith services such as lock changes, alterations or key cutting can be booked in ahead of time, a large majority of Lockman 247 customers call them due to unforeseen circumstances. From snapping a key in a lock to getting locked out of a car or property, the experience can be unsettling and there’s often a need for immediate assistance.

Lockman 247 have operated on a 24 hour a day, 7 days a week business model for many years now. It’s been a driving force behind their positive customer reviews and formed the foundation to establishing their reputation as an emergency service to rely on.

Following the expansion, Lockman 247 Managing Director Lee, has offered the following guidance to new and existing customers:

When in need of an emergency locksmith Wolverhampton customers should be aware that whilst most services are available day and night, some services (such as key cutting or advanced security assessments) are not. For those who require new locks and keys to be cut, Lockman 247 often have suitable stock to-hand. If customers require parts that are not in-stock or require a full-scale refit, the team can add emergency temporary locks for immediate security and come back to install new locks and provide new keys once the correct parts have been sourced/cut. Naturally, the cost of emergency out-of-hours locksmith services is higher than what you’d expect to pay during working hours. However, Lockman 247 offer a cost-effective service with highly competitive pricing. During times of emergency, its easy to skip the vetting process. However, it’s important to call an emergency locksmith wo is trusted and verified, with visible reviews to back this up.

Wolverhampton is an opportunity to build on an already-established reputation in the Midlands for 24/7 locksmith services:

The teams knowledge of the Midlands, combined with their ample years of experience and professional service, has helped them to establish a strong reputation in the region. Lockman 247 have provided locksmith services in Telford, Birmingham, Cannock, Crewe, Walsall, Dudley, Shrewsbury, Stafford and Stoke-on-Trent.

Wolverhampton provides a new opportunity to further strengthen this growing reputation. Due to its proximity, Lockman 247 have already succeeded in building a customer base in the city. However, with the team now officially covering the area, they hope to improve their visibility in the city, and provide the same 24/7 services, at affordable prices, with exemplary customer care, that has helped them to grow their reputation in the Midlands to-date.

More Information

Lockman 247 Wolverhampton are specialist locksmiths. With strong experience in customer service, they pride themselves on the reputation they have built and the loyalty of their customers, always ensuring that they are quick to respond, listen to your needs, and get you out of trouble when you’re locked out. For more information, visit the website: https://lockman247.co.uk/locations/wolverhampton-locksmith/

