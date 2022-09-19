HRCI Expands Diversity & Inclusion for HR Management Certificate, Introduces Part Two

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRCI®, the premier HR credentialing and learning organization for the human resources profession, today announced the launch of its expanded Certificate in Diversity and Inclusion in HR Management. The amended program now features two parts, with Part 2 introducing new coursework focused on encouraging inclusivity through cultural awareness, belonging, health and wellness, workplace authenticity and resilience.



According to a Deloitte survey, 80 percent of respondents want to work for inclusive companies making it a clear differentiator, with the majority stating that everyone has a role to play in inclusion. Given HR’s direct involvement in D&I, there is an increased need for HR professionals to apply inclusive competencies in the workplace. HRCI’s Certificate in Diversity and Inclusion in HR Management – Part 2 includes three courses exploring the skills and strategies involved in building inclusive cultures, promoting inclusive engagement and development and demonstrating inclusive leadership. Overall, the learning objectives for these courses seek to help HR professionals deepen their understanding of the relationship between HR and D&I and identify strategies that will best support their workforce.

The first course, Aspects of an Inclusive Culture, examines the benefits of cultural awareness and looks specifically at ways organizations can improve communication, working relations and belonging. Course number two, Inclusive HR Leadership, explores the application of leadership competencies for HR professionals in D&I in different business structures and how HR leaders can drive employee engagement with D&I initiatives. The final course, Inclusive Engagement and Development, covers transparent and inclusive decision-making strategies, building inclusive learning and development teams and ways to support D&I in hybrid and remote work models. There are no prerequisites required for this program.

“When it comes to D&I, diversity is just the first step. Inclusion is the second,” said Dr. Amy Dufrane, SPHR, CAE, CEO of HRCI. “In developing this new certificate, we sought to look in-depth at how HR professionals can apply inclusive practices across their organizations, regardless of where the workforce physically sits. The resulting coursework looks at inclusion in the context of enacting meaningful change.”

To learn more and get started with HRCI’s Certificate in Diversity and Inclusion in HR Management – Part 2, visit https://learn.hrci.org/learning-paths/certificate-in-diversity-and-inclusion-in-hr-management-part-2.

About HRCI®