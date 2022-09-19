Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market to Reach USD 1,760 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.2% | Price, Top Companies, Growth Rate, Regional Analysis

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market.

The Global Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 1,760 Million at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2022 2029.

Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market (BPPV) is a type of vertigo that makes you feel like you are spinning. Shortly after beginning, this sensation ends on its own. The labyrinth system, which controls the body's balance and is housed inside the inner ear, is linked to benign positional vertigo. The free-floating particles in the inner ear can occasionally exert enough force to cause benign positional vertigo symptoms. Other causes of benign positional vertigo symptoms include viral infection, nerve irritation, challenges following ear surgery, medicine side effects, and unexpected head movement. Vomiting, sweating, unusual eye movements, and nausea are typical signs of benign positional vertigo. Additional symptoms include difficulty walking, speaking, hearing loss, and visual distortion.

The Epley technique and Brandt-Daroff are easy exercises that can be used to treat benign positional vertigo. When treating benign positional vertigo, the Dix-Hallpike test and the Roll test are used to determine whether the posterior semicircular canal and horizontal semicircular canal are both involved. Procedures and medications are both possibilities for treating benign positional vertigo. Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market is treated with anti-histamine, anti-cholinergic, anti-depressant, or sedative-hypnotic medicines.

North America Captures the Largest Market Share Of Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market

Geographically, the world market for therapies for Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (with Japan excluded), the Middle East and Africa, and Japan. It is anticipated that North America and Europe would see strong revenue growth as a result of increased knowledge of the advantages of treating Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market as part of routine examinations.

Additionally, the procedure's lower cost as compared to other alternative therapies and low risk of consequences have led to an increase in the market for Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market in the regions.

Recent Development of Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market: -

Astellas Pharma Inc and Pfizer Inc. announced results from the Phase 3 PROSPER trial in patients with non-metastatic (M0) Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC). The results show that the use of XTANDI® (enzalutamide) plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) significantly reduced the risk of developing metastases or death by 71 percent compared to ADT alone.



Report Attribute Details The revenue forecast in 2029 1,760 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2029 The base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017-2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2029 Quantitative units Revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2029 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered By Drug Class Type, By Distribution Channel, By Age Group Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; Japan; India; South Korea; Brazil Key companies profiled AstraZeneca plc., Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Medichem S.A., Liaoyuan Silver Eagle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., LGM Pharma, Marclabs, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market - Competitive Landscape

Due to the presence of prominent oncology market rivals and their broad product selection of oncology pharmaceuticals, the competitive landscape in the Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market exhibits rather intense competition. Numerous significant industry players include AstraZeneca plc., Intas Pharmaceutical Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Medichem S.A., Liaoyuan Silver Eagle Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., LGM Pharma, Marclabs, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Technological Advancement Of Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market

In order to help doctors and other healthcare professionals precisely identify and effectively treat vestibular disorders, such as the most prevalent kind, known as BPPV, market participants are focused on technology innovation and broad accessibility of their unique product. The new technology gives caregivers the capacity to identify, classify, treat, and manage dizziness and balance issues in addition to providing an accurate nystagmus-based evaluation.

Key Segments Of Benign Positional Vertigo Treatment Market

By Drug Class Type, it is segmented into

Anti-histamine

Anti-cholinergic

Anti-depressant

By Distribution Channel, it is segmented into

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

By Age Group, it is segmented into

Pediatrics

Adults

Geriatrics



