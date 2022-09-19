Global Fiberglass Window Market Is Expected to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Portland, OR, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global fiberglass window market was estimated at $3.8 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $5.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Covid-19 scenario-

Halted production activities across the world impacted the global fiberglass window market negatively.

However, as the fiberglass windows companies reopened to their full-scale capacities, the market also started recouping at a swift pace.

The global fiberglass window market is analyzed across Operating Type, Application, End-User, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on operating type, the casement segment held nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the new construction segment garnered nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The renovation and reconstruction segment, on the other hand, would project the fastest CAGR of 5.0% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the residential segment held more than two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The non-residential segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the global fiberglass window market across Asia-Pacific generated more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global fiberglass window market report include Alpen, Andersen Corporation, Builders FirstSource, EnerLux, Fibertec, Harvey Windows and Doors, Inline Fiberglass, JohnKnight Class, Westeck, Kohltech, Lorendo, Marvin, Milgard, Pella Corporation, Cascadia Windows & Doors, Quality Window&Door, and Agoura Sash and Door (ASD). These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

