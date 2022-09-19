PUML Better Health Named as “Best Move-to-Earn App Of The Year” by Entrepreneur Middle East

Dubai, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PUML Better Health, a decentralised Move-to-Earn App where users can be rewarded with their cryptocurrency token $PUMLx for healthy habits and challenges, has been awarded the "Best Move-to-Earn App" title by Entrepreneur Middle East at the Leaders in Fintech Awards 2022.

"We are truly honoured to be recognized by Entrepreneur as digital asset leaders, especially in the Middle East where the pool for projects like ours is massive. To have a project that stood out to them is an amazing achievement for us," said Damien King, CEO, and Founder of PUML Better Health.

"Since starting PUML, the team and I have worked diligently on utilising the platform and creating a positive step towards using blockchain technology for real-world causes. Improving people's lives, physically, mentally, and financially is important to us, so to be recognized as the best Move-to-Earn App is a reminder that we are heading in the right direction."

King concluded, "We would like to thank Entrepreneur for the recognition, and we look forward to launching the exciting things we have in the coming weeks and months."

The award comes just before Token 2049 in Singapore, where PUML will be sponsoring the event and making a grand announcement.

About PUML Better Health

PUML Better Health is one of the original Web 3, Move-to-Earn, Fitness, and Wellness companies from the Gold Coast, Australia.



PUML specialises in the Move-To-Earn industry, where users can get rewarded with their cryptocurrency token $PUMLx on the Ethereum blockchain for completing health challenges such as steps and meditation.

PUML successfully launched Move-to-Earn for Corporates in 2021 by signing with major corporations such as Western Union, Deloitte, LVMH, and many more, generating substantial revenue and growth.

