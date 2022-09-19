Fetal & Neonatal Care Devices Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 12.25 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 6.95% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Fetal & Neonatal Care Devices Market ” By Product(Ultrasound Devices, Fetal MRI, Fetal Monitors), By Application(Hospital and Clinic), and By Geography.

Fetal & Neonatal Care Devices Market size was valued at USD 7.17 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 12.25 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2021 to 2028, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Global Fetal & Neonatal Care Devices Market Overview

Prenatal, fetal and neonatal equipment comprise of that equipment and devices that help in taking care of newly born children and babies developing inside the mother’s womb. Some equipment that helps monitor and diagnoses both mother and fetus have been included in the prenatal and fetal equipment category.

Some of the factors responsible for market growth are the high birth rate in developing countries, rising prevalence of preterm births, and efforts by the government to increase survival rates in such cases. The increasing prevalence of neonatal hospital-acquired infections and rising awareness about neonatal health & care equipment is expected to contribute to market growth.

According to the UN Foundation, maternal & infant care is a global priority, since around 800 women die every day owing to preventable conditions correlated with pregnancy or childbirth. This has been directed to augmented demand for neonatal and fetal care equipment. Moreover, HAIs are essentially a concern for premature and infants with medical disorders necessitating prolonged hospitalization.

Neonatal equipment has been perceived to have an expanding demand in middle-income countries, as birth rates in these countries are higher, and the preference for improved fetal & neonatal care is crucial in these countries. As a result, sales of the equipment are expected to flourish at a rapid rate.

Key Developments

Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. signed an agreement with Huntleigh Healthcare Limited in June 2019 to commercialize OBIX BeCA, a fetal monitor, in the United States. This is a very exciting relationship for both organizations. This new fetal monitor, which combines CCSI’s innovative perinatal software with our technology and experience, will assist clinicians in providing the best obstetric care. This collaboration includes the release of OBIX Freedom, a wireless transducer solution, in addition to the fetal monitor. This can be combined with the OBIX BeCA fetal monitor.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc purchased SLE, a Croydon-based ventilator device producer, in June 2020. This acquisition is intended to boost revenue and optimize the company’s manufacturing capabilities, allowing it to extend its distribution network in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific.

Abbott gained FDA approval for its Amplatzer Piccolo Occluder, a pea-sized neonatal cardiac device, in January 2019. This is the world’s first gadget for treating patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) in premature babies weighing less than two pounds.

Key Players

The “Global Fetal & Neonatal Care Devices Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are

GE Healthcare

Philips

Dragerwerk

Medtronic

Siemens

Atom

Analogic

Cooper

Fisher & Paykal

Gettinge

Masimo

Natus Medical

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Fetal & Neonatal Care Devices Market into Product, Application, and Geography.

Fetal & Neonatal Care Devices Market, by Product Ultrasound Devices Fetal MRI Fetal Monitors Fetal Doppler

Fetal & Neonatal Care Devices Market, by Application Hospital Clinic

Fetal & Neonatal Care Devices Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



