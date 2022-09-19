Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 37 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 9/9/2022 399,593 545.38 217,929,821 Monday, 12 September 2022 0 - - Tuesday, 13 September 2022 1,935 522.66 1,011,347 Wednesday, 14 September 2022 3,804 514.10 1,955,636 Thursday, 15 September 2022 230 503.00 115,690 Friday, 16 September 2022 3,431 500.06 1,715,706 In the period 12/9/2022 - 16/9/2022 9,400 510.47 4,798,379 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 16/9/2022 408,993 544.58 222,728,200 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,929,717 treasury shares corresponding to 7.57% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

