Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 37 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 9/9/2022
|399,593
|545.38
|217,929,821
|Monday, 12 September 2022
|0
|-
|-
|Tuesday, 13 September 2022
|1,935
|522.66
|1,011,347
|Wednesday, 14 September 2022
|3,804
|514.10
|1,955,636
|Thursday, 15 September 2022
|230
|503.00
|115,690
|Friday, 16 September 2022
|3,431
|500.06
|1,715,706
|In the period 12/9/2022 - 16/9/2022
|9,400
|510.47
|4,798,379
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 16/9/2022
|408,993
|544.58
|222,728,200
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,929,717 treasury shares corresponding to 7.57% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
