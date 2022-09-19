Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 37 2022

On 27 December 2021, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 9/9/2022399,593545.38217,929,821  
Monday, 12 September 20220--  
Tuesday, 13 September 20221,935522.661,011,347  
Wednesday, 14 September 20223,804514.101,955,636  
Thursday, 15 September 2022230503.00115,690  
Friday, 16 September 20223,431500.061,715,706  
In the period 12/9/2022 - 16/9/20229,400510.474,798,379  
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 16/9/2022408,993544.58222,728,200  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,929,717 treasury shares corresponding to 7.57% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

