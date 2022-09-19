New to The Street TV Announces Four Corporate Interviews on its 387th Show Airing on the Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV , a nationally syndicated TV show, announces episode #387 airing on the Fox Business Network tonight, Monday, September 19, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT.

New to The Street’s 387th TV episode features the following four (4) Companies and their representatives:

1). Real Estate - Soho Properties' interview with Sharif El-Gamal, CEO.

2). Metaverse – CEEK VR's (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) interview with Mary Spio, CEO/Founder.

3). Mikra Cellular Sciences' (a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. ) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences & COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc.

4). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.’s (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

Episode #387

Tonight, New to The Street TV's Host Jane King welcomes back Sharif El-Gamal, Chief Executive Officer at Soho Prop e rties . From the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, Sharif informs Jane and viewers about his Company's new investment vehicle, the "New York City Structure Finance Fund" ("Fund”). The Fund’s investment fundamentals help investors frustrated with the current illiquidity in the markets. Fully collateralized, the Fund has a 12% annual return from real-estate holdings. Sharif, with over 20 years of experience in real estate, says the Fund focuses on excellent NYC Manhattan properties that allow an investor to get involved in a secure debt position with hard assets, real-estate. The Fund will look at all real-estate opportunities, but it likes to look at residential and hospitality assets. With 3rd party valuations from some of the best in the world who determine real-estate values, the Fund looks at a net Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio up to 75%. Sharif explains that if a property has a $100M valuation, the Fund will participate up to $75M. The capital markets dried up after the recent downturn in the investment markets and overall permission from investors and governmental organizations. Banks and other financial institutions are not loaning money. Sharif sees a massive opportunity with the Fund, where investors can participate in NYC real-estate, a hard-asset class, and get a good investment return on collateralized holdings. NYC has some of the best real-estate in the world. Any accredited investor can get involved; visit the website, https://sohoproperties.com/ . A Soho Properties Capital Markets Associate will reach out to those interested. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Soho Properties - https://sohoproperties.com/ .

The interview with Mary Spio, CEO/Founder at CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK) , is re-airing on tonight’s New to The Street TV. Mary talks with Host Jane King informing viewers about the Company's Virtual Reality (VR) platform and creator tools. CEEK VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse in which creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using $CEEK tokens. Stars like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, and other top music artists and athletes are using the platform for concerts, new debuts, fan interactions, and merchandise sales. CEEK's latest VR channel, "The Debut Life," co-hosted and co-created with Billboard’s Carl Lamarre , is a Metaverse platform where the musical artist can roll out their news, hit albums, and fan interactions. Other CEEK “Club House” VR channels can create brand awareness and bring new and unique user experiences by bridging the real world to a virtual platform. Mary said that back in 2014/2015, she spoke with META (f.k.a-Facebook) about the internet’s future evolution and that the Metaverse would be more than just for games. Oculus, HTC, and CEEK VR headsets are all used to enter the CEEK VR Metaverse. Mary invites everyone to try it out and download the iOS and Android apps. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit CEEK VR - https://www.ceek.com/ . The interview originally aired on September 5, 2022.

New to The Street TV, tonight is re-airing Host Jane King’s Nasdaq Marketplace studio interview with Faraaz Jamal, CEO, Mikra Cellular Sciences (“Mikra”) and COO, Lifeist Wellness, Inc . (TSXV: LFST (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF). Mikra is a biosciences and consumer wellness Company that develops innovative therapies for cellular health and is a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. Faraaz explains the microscopic cellular level benefits of the Company’s CELLF™ product. He recommends CELLF as a more effective alternative to multivitamins and supplements. The unique make-up of CELLF allows it to pass through the digestive system and be absorbed into the mid-small intestine (jejunum) and distributed to cells. As a nutraceutical gel with a buttery-type consistency, the product contains nutrient doses similarly used in other non-related clinical studies. Many other products in today’s market contain fillers and other non-essential ingredients that don’t contribute to the body’s nutritional needs and demands. Faraaz tells viewers that CELLF’s consumer demand is so high that being “SOLD-OUT” is not unusual, and Mikra stays busy meeting demands. Currently, the Company sells its product through its e-commerce outlets. It is also working with a larger retailer with an expectation of them accepting CELLF as a new product offering. If you are feeling sluggish and lack energy throughout the day, CELLF can help. Mikra Cellular Sciences is a Lifeist Wellness, Inc. subsidiary that develops, produces, and sells bioactive consumer products. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Mikra Cellular Sciences - https://wearemikra.com/ . The interview originally aired on September 5, 2022.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, Chief Executive Officer of Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0), is on tonight’s New to The Street TV talking with Host Jane King about the Company. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. is Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and internet privacy solutions provider for secure communications and data management. Alain informs viewers about a website, threatpost.com , an excellent resource to learn about current and ongoing cybersecurity hacks. The most recent comes from Telegram and Discord, with hackers gaining access to end-users' devices through the apps' built-in features. Hackers exploited Telegram’s mass broadcasting feature, which enabled them to steal information. SekurMessenger , with its SekurSend feature, is a solution for individuals and businesses looking for an encrypted close-loop program that ensures privacy. In October 2022, Sekur expects to roll out SekurMessenger for companies and organizations as an enterprise platform with administrative capabilities that onboard their personnel quickly, efficiently, and cost-effectively. The encrypted close-loop private and secure message system platform gives a must-needed solution for businesses/organizations constantly under hack alerts. Alain told viewers to expect new product rollouts/upgrades, video tools , and website changes throughout the fall of 2022. The Company owns, controls, and operates its servers in Switzerland , a country with the most stringent privacy laws in the world. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. never mines/sells data, doesn’t use 3rd party software/hardware, and the Company’s built its entire culture around privacy and security. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. - https://www.sekurprivatedata.com/ and http://www.Sekur.com .

About Soho Properties :

Soho Properties is a Manhattan-based, privately held real estate development and investment firm founded in 2003 by Sharif El-Gamal. Since its inception, Soho Properties has been leveraging a multicultural academy of talents to expand frontiers within real estate. From acquisition to construction, Soho’s decision-making process is a strategy designed to maximize results. Corporate insights are from first-hand experiences. Soho Properties utilize the expertise of award-winning globally recognized architects, engineers, and industry specialists to guide their projects, and they operate in a fully transparent process that cultivates creativity. Through unrelenting perseverance and intellectual foresight, Soho Properties will continue to revamp the urban landscape - https://sohoproperties.com/ .

About CEEK VR (CRYPTO: $CEEK) ($CEEK):

As an award-winning developer of premium social virtual and augmented reality experiences, CEEK VR is an all-inclusive Metaverse where creators can own, build, and monetize their experiences in virtual worlds using $CEEK, the in-world utility token for the CEEK Metaverse. CEEK has distributed content for global superstars such as Lady Gaga, Ziggy Marley, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Future, and Demi Lovato. Part of CEEK’s mission is empowering creators with the tools needed to generate new revenue streams from their artistry digitally. CEEK prides itself on helping music artists, athletes, event creators, and makers create exquisite, direct-to-fan experiences that delight and drive long-term sustainable engagement within existing and emerging virtual worlds. CEEK simulates the communal experience of attending a live concert, a sporting event, and other ‘money can’t buy exclusive experiences with friends from anywhere at any time - https://www.ceek.com/ .

About Mikra Cellular Sciences :

Mikra Cellular Sciences (“Mikra”), a division of Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), is a breakthrough Company seeking to unlock cellular potential and maximize the health of humans. Mikra intends to bridge the scientific gap between cellular health and consumer wellness and focuses on one’s health at the cellular level. Human cells are responsible for the overall functionality of human biology. Mikra continues to develop products that can enhance cellular absorption of key and need minerals and nutrients to improve health and wellness. CELLF™ product is clinically tested and engineered to bring balance to the body and mind on a cellular level - https://wearemikra.com/ . Lifeist Wellness, Inc. (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) is sitting at the forefront of a post-pandemic wellness revolution, leveraging the advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Its portfolio business units include CannMart, a B2B wholesale distribution business that facilitates recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards; CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility for the production of high-margin cannabis 2.0 products; the CannMart.com marketplace, which provides US customers with access to hemp-derived CBD and smoking accessories; Australian Vapes, the country’s largest online retailer of vaporizers and accessories; Findify, a leading AI-powered search and discovery platform; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company seeking to develop innovative therapies for cellular health. Information on Lifeist and its businesses - www.lifeist.com , www.cannmart.com , www.australianvaporizers.com.au , www.wearemikra.com , and email: ir@lifeist.com .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

