Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Size Worth US$ 16.46 Billion by 2030 at 6.3% CAGR, COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Growth Plus Reports

Pune, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report published by growth plus reports, the global peripheral vascular devices market is expected to clock at US$ 16.46 billion by 2030 and to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Owing to the increase in the geriatric population, rising research & development activities and technological advancement will be attributes for the market expansion. This exclusive information is published by Growth Plus Reports in its report titled “Peripheral Vascular Devices Market by Type (Angioplasty Balloon & Stent, Catheters, Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts, Plaque Modification Devices, Guidewires, Vascular Closure Devices, and Balloon Inflation Devices), by End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Care Centres, Specialty Clinics, and Others) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030”

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/peripheral-vascular-devices-market/7820

Market Drivers

One of the main factors influencing the demand for peripheral vascular devices is the significant increase in the geriatric population, as this age group is more susceptible to peripheral vascular disorders such atherosclerosis and aneurysms. For instance, the Globe Health Organization (WHO) anticipates that the number of individuals in the world who are 60 or older will double to 2.1 billion by 2050 and that the population of people who are 80 or older will triple to 426 million. As a result, a build-up of plaque in the arteries can develop from age, hereditary, and lifestyle factors. Peripheral vascular disorders are estimated to affect more than 200 million people worldwide, which will grow the market. Furthermore, according to the American College of Cardiology 2020, 8.5 million people in the U.S. are affected by peripheral arterial disease (PAD), and this illness is more common in patients over the age of 80, where its prevalence is over 20%.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global peripheral vascular devices market has been segmented into:

Angioplasty Balloon & Stent

Catheters

Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Grafts

Embolic Protection Devices

Plaque Modification Devices

Guidewires

Vascular Closure Devices

Balloon Inflation Devices

The stents are sub segmented into balloon extendable stent, self-expandable stents, secured stents whereas angioplasty balloons are also sub segmented into ordinary, cutting, scoring, and medication. During the forecast period, the segment for embolic protection devices is anticipated to develop at the maximum CAGR. However, the market for peripheral vascular devices by angioplasty stents exhibited the fastest increasing segment. Reduced restenosis rate linked to these treatments and their advantages, such as smaller incisions, quicker recovery, and decreased risk of complications, are factors promoting the expansion of this market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/peripheral-vascular-devices-market/7820

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global peripheral vascular devices market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The market is predicted to be dominated by North America due to factors like the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the ageing population, the region's strong industry player presence, better healthcare infrastructure, public awareness of available technologies, and the concentration of market players in the United States. For instance, Heart disease is the main cause of death in the United States, according to the article titled "Heart Disease Facts" published by the centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and released in September 2020. The same source states that roughly 805,000 Americans experience a heart attack each year. Since peripheral vascular devices aid in the treatment of artery blockages and narrowing and are thus anticipated to develop during the forecast period, there is a constant demand for the effective treatment of cardiac disorders as the incidence of fatal heart diseases rises.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global peripheral vascular devices market include:

Abbott Laboratories

Angioscore Inc

Edward Lifesciences Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Inc

St. Jude Medical

Teleflex Medical

Volcano Corporation

Teleflex Medical

Edward Lifesciences

Cook Group Inc

Cordis Corporation

Covidien

C.R.Bard

St. Jude Medical

Terumo Interventional Systems Inc

Bayer

Endologix

B Braun Inc

Volcano Corporation

Endologix

W.L.Gore and Associates Ltd

Angioscore Ltd

The existence of a small number of enterprises that operate both internationally and regionally has led to a moderate degree of market consolidation in the peripheral vascular devices market. A rise in market growth is being driven, particularly in the United States, by an increase in product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions. For instance, The next-generation ACUSON AcuNav Volume 4D ICE Catheter was introduced by Siemens Healthineers in the United States in March 2022. The business claims that the AcuNav Volume ICE catheter transforms healthcare delivery by allowing patients who could not previously undergo structural heart operations to be treated.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Years - 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=YCOkO2fUcBz68MmnvB9ARqxIJ7GZlnaa1dmaD6ze&report_id=7820&license=Single

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.