Beckett Announces Acquisition of Due Dilly

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beckett, the most trusted name in the collectibles industry, today announced that it has completed an acquisition of Due Dilly, a technology company using computer vision to provide instant quality assessments and real-time pricing for collectibles.

"The Due Dilly acquisition helps Beckett achieve its strategic vision: Using technology to create the best products and services for collectors," said Kunal Chopra, CEO of Beckett Collectibles. "Computer vision is the future, and we're going to integrate Due Dilly's technology and their team to make sure we can provide the fastest and most efficient grading and authentication in the industry."

"Just like other collectors who've been a part of the hobby for a long time, Beckett has always played an integral role in my collector journey. To date, Beckett remains the strongest and most recognized brand in our space. Beckett is the brand that got me into the hobby when I was a kid and I'm thrilled to be a part of the new Beckett story," said Andrew Medal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Due Dilly. "There has never been more opportunity in our space. We're at a pivotal point in the hobby's evolution, and we're excited to take the hobby further than it's ever been. I know how much potential there is for technology to improve the collector experience, create transparency, and help people collect more cards. With Beckett and the team, we're excited to be building the tools and services that will define the hobby's future."

About Beckett Collectibles

The mission of Beckett Collectibles is to provide the most amazing products and services on the planet for collectors. The iconic brand was founded in 1979 by Dr. James Beckett as a pricing guide for classic American sports cards. The company has since expanded into several other collectible categories with its signature pricing guidance, grading services, and print and digital tools for enthusiasts and professionals in the hobby. With over 30 years experience assembling the industry's most comprehensive collectibles database, Beckett is uniquely positioned to become the world's premier alternative assets platform. By investing heavily in new digital, subscription, and blockchain technologies, as well as in new verticals and expert talent, Beckett is continuing its commitment to help collectors value, safeguard, and trade their unique items.

