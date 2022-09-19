Ride-On Mowers Market is expanding at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2022 and 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ride-on mowers market is estimated to increase at a value CAGR of 4.7% and top a market growth of US$ 6 Bn by the end of 2032.



Ride-on mowers are experiencing increasing global demand due to increasing focus on the development and maintenance of lawns and gardens as well as golf courses worldwide. These days, home gardens are generally found in both urban and rural residential areas, and for the maintenance of these garden areas, owners are always looking for more convenient ways to cut grass and clean their premises. A ride-on mower is the best option for all garden-related works as it can cover larger garden areas in less time and also act as a sprayer, sweeper, and mower.

Global sales of ride-on mowers are increasing rapidly as they are replacing other equipment such as sprayers, grass trimmers, etc. Advantages such as less human effort, lower fuel consumption, time saving, and less maintenance are driving the global market expansion for ride-on mowers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By wheel drive segment, zero turn ride-on mowers are projected to hold a market volume share of 57.2% by 2032.

Hydrostatic transmission ride-on mowers are anticipated to account for the largest market share of 38.2%.

By end use, the residential sector is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4.31 Bn.

By region, North America and Europe, together, are expected to account for more than half of the global market share.

“Increasing development of green spaces and surge in urbanization are expected to have a beneficial effect on market growth.” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Market Landscape

Industry players are aiming to enhance their market share by developing new tools and updating their current products with technological improvements. Top market players are looking for more collaboration with other manufacturers for expanding their business and global market presence.

Some of the key ride-on mower manufacturers included in the report are Honda Motor co. ltd., Kubota Corporation, MTD Products, Deere & Company, Textron Inc., The Toro Company, Ariens Company, and Frictionless World LCC.

Conclusion

The market for ride-on mowers is anticipated to develop over time due to rising demand for green spaces in both, the commercial and residential sectors. Over the years, the market is anticipated to expand as more people choose to purchase automated ride-on mowers as gardening tools rather than using sprayers, single-handed strimmers, or lawn cutters individually.

Manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolios through merger & acquisition activities with other market players.

