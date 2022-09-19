Meet the Talented Collaborators Behind Benjamin Moore and Luxe Interiors + Design’s Faces of Design

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benjamin Moore and Luxe Interiors + Design today announced Faces of Design, a multi-channel program celebrating the magic that happens when a brilliant designer works with a best-in-class paint contractor.



The marker of impactful design is an all-important, behind-the-scenes ingredient: collaboration. This is rarely exemplified so well as in the relationship between interior designer and paint contractor. After the designer selects the perfect color to complement architecture, building materials, furnishings, and accessories, the talented paint contractor brings it to fruition with deft hands and a deeply rooted understanding of application techniques, chemical composition, layering, and more. When an interior designer and paint contractor meet in the middle, utilizing a high-performance product, a true marriage of art and science is at work.

In this special section and omni-channel campaign, ten such dynamic duos showcase the perspectives, craftsmanship, and love for hue and tone that they pour into every project.

Said Luxe Interiors + Design Editor in Chief, Pamela Jaccarino, “We are excited to share the distinguished selection of creatives and to celebrate their incredible work that makes every project shine. Benjamin Moore’s commitment to high performance products, professionalism, and innovation is reflected in the visionary work of these duos.”

“The partnership built between an interior designer and painting contractor is key to seamlessly bridging the gap from initial ideation with the homeowner, to reimagining a new design and completing a job with precision,” said Craig Bunting, Director of Customer Segments at Benjamin Moore. “We are proud to introduce a program designed to spotlight the professionals who work together every day to transform the spaces in which we live and work and join Luxe in celebrating their endeavors.”

Introducing the 2022 Faces of Design:

Iantha Carley + James Lackford, Silver Spring, MD

Sarah Broughton + Enrique and Luis Pena, Aspen, CO

Emilie Munroe + Rye Nazarian, San Francisco, CA

Jamie Drake and Caleb Anderson + Jonathan Kutzin, New York City

Sara Malek Barney + Lisa and Peter Moon, Austin, TX

Timothy Corrigan + Bill Suplee, Los Angeles, CA

Tracy Morris + George Fritz, McLean, VA

Allison Paladino and Zita Rudd + Chad Quist, Palm Beach Gardens, FL

Everick and Lisa Brown + Peter Buttenwieser, Westchester, NY

Joan Craig + Steve Hester, Chicago, IL

The Faces of Design campaign will be featured in the September/October 2022 issues, along with video, digital, and social across Luxe Interiors + Design platforms.

About Luxe Interiors + Design, a SANDOW Design Group Publication

Luxe Interiors + Design is the largest residential architecture and design brand deeply rooted in major markets across the country. For more than 17 years, Luxe has been covering the design industry and connecting with the country’s leading home design professionals. It annually publishes 93 magazines across 14 regional editions, 2 seasonal editions and one National edition. Luxe reaches a highly discerning audience of affluent consumers, design professionals, and industry insiders. It boasts a rate base of 480,000 and a total audience of 5M+ across all print, digital and social media platforms. Luxe's team of 16 editors and 40 sales directors connects its audience of design enthusiasts with the leading home design professionals and companies nationwide. Through its prism of powerful content, stunning photography and stories that captivate, Luxe encourages readers to cultivate home as their greatest luxury.

About Benjamin Moore

Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including AURA®, Regal® Select, Ultra Spec®, ben®, ADVANCE®, ARBORCOAT® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color collection of more than 3,500 colors, and its design tools for consumers and professionals alike, including the Benjamin Moore Color Portfolio® app. Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from 7,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States and Canada as well as 75 countries globally.

Media Contact: Laura Steele, lsteele@sandowdesign.com