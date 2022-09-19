Collagen Dressings Market Estimated to Grow at ~6% CAGR during 2022-2031; Growing Diabetic Ulcer Patient Pools Rise in Geriatric Population, and Favorable Healthcare Spending Maneuver Optimistic Outlook - Research Nester

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Nester has published a detailed market report on ‘ Global Collagen Dressings Market ’ for the forecast period, i.e. 2022 – 2031 which includes the following factors:

Global Collagen Dressings Market Size:

The global collagen dressings market is en route towards a decent growth journey, bagging USD 2 billion in 2031, while maintaining a CAGR of ~6% over the forecast period, 2022-2031. One of the chief factors driving sanguine growth trajectory is higher prevalence of chronic wounds which are acute in nature. According to recent data it has been observed that chronic wounds and their implications affect the quality of lives of nearly 3% of the people in the US, besides also having a visible economic impact in managing chronic and acute wounds.

Roughly, a total of over USD 22 billion is spent annually in the US to treat patients of chronic and acute wounds. Besides the degrading quality of life among patient pools, hospitalization burden is directly affecting care delivery, putting the care givers, hospital staff, and visitors at the risk radar. Additional factors such as multiplying instances of surgical wounds and diabetic ulcers among diabetic patients are also encouraging heavy adoption of advanced wound dressing products, thereby aiding in market expansion for the global collagen dressings market during the estimated timeline. The risk foot ulcers among patients with diabetes is expected to be higher than 30% which leads to morbidity. These factors also cause non-traumatic amputations among patients in the US.

Global Collagen Dressings Market: Key Takeaways

North America region gains the largest portion of the revenue

Bovine segment to gain a significant revenue share

Hospital segment remains prominent in the end-user segment

Growing Surgical Procedures and Favorable Spending on Healthcare to Mobilize Growth

One of the primary reasons for growing adoption of collagen dressing is increasing number of surgical procedures across the globe. As per the data shared by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, under the government of the US, in 2019, 11.9 million cases of ambulatory surgeries were reported. The number was 19.2 million in 2018. A 2021 report from the National Library of Medicine points that surgical site infections (SSI) are frequent in surgeries and range up to 34% of cases. Cases of SSIs continue to trigger advanced wound care procedures such as collagen dressings. Collagen dressings are highly recommended in chronic wound management as these biomaterials encourage fast growth of new tissues by enhancing fibroblast migration into the affected areas thereby aiding in re-epithelialization and angiogenesis, allowing faster healing. Collagen dressings are commercially available in the form of pads, gels, and sheets which are obtained from porcine and bovine collagens. A collagen dressing offers a moist healing environment that enables faster healing process by boosting the natural collagen diversion towards wound areas.

A positive shift in healthcare delivery for superlative patient care is a constant driving factors for the growth of the global collagen dressing market. The World Health Organization (WHO) data reveals, current healthcare expenditure inclusive of healthcare goods consumption soared from 9.7% of GDP in 2018 to 9.83% in 2019.

Global Collagen Dressings Market: Regional Overview

The global collagen dressings market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa region.

North America Region Projected to Hold the Largest Market Owing to Favorable Healthcare Spending

The North America region is predicted to showcase the largest market share during the forecast era. Expansion of care delivery and significant rise in healthcare spending in the region are assumed to leverage growth potential. According to data released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the US healthcare spending in 2020 amounted to USD 4.1 trillion which is roughly 9.7% jump. In terms of GDP contribution health spending represented 19.7% while in 2019 the value was 17.6%. Further, growing awareness about advanced wound care management and appropriate initiatives undertaken by healthcare companies are also creating ample growing windows. In June 2022, Merit Health wound care centers have launched several community awareness programs aligning with wound care awareness month which aims to improve citizen awareness about chronic wound care management. The program aims to improve physician and care delivery professionals' skillset about the advanced care solutions available for chronic and acute wound care practices. These developments are expected to bode well with the growth of collagen dressings market in North America.

Growing Geriatric Population in Europe to Increase Dependence on Wound Management Practices Facilitating Market Growth

As per the Eurostat findings, the old-age dependency in the EU has risen significantly in the last two decades. While in 2001, the old-age dependency ratio was 25.9%, in 2020, the ratio was 34.8%. Rise in geriatric population has also increased occurrences of chronic ailments such as diabetes and cardio vascular ailments among others, resulting in associated conditions such as diabetes foot and ulcers. These factors are therefore prompting reliance on advanced wound care management, thus factoring market growth in the region. It was noted that in 2021, over 60 million adults between 21-70 years of age were diabetic in Europe.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC [Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark], Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

Global Collagen Dressings Market, Segmentation by Source

Bovine

Porcine

Others

Among these, the bovine segment is expected to stand out owing to its elaborate feature profiles, aiding superlative healing. In biomedical applications, bovine based collagen dressings are used abundantly as these significantly reduce negative implications such as infections in wound care. Bovine-based collagen dressings are highly useful in treating conditions such as neuropathic foot ulcer treatment. A recent data revealed that the risk factor of having foot ulcers among diabetic patients ranges approximately between 30-35%. Also, cases of recurrence are also high, about 38% likely to relapse in the first year only, post healing. Therefore, with surge in the occurrences of diabetic related ulcers in the foot, bovine source segment is expected to experience considerable expansion in the forecast years.

Global Collagen Dressings Market, Segmentation by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

The ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) is expected to draw reasonable revenue streams in the forecast years in terms of end user segment. As ASCs facilities offer more specialized care and improve patient satisfaction owing to more personalized care delivery, the segment is expected to remain crucial in the coming years. As hospital associated infections (HAI) are growing significantly, developed nations such as the US are facilitating corrective ways to address and arrest the situation. In the US alone, according to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion data, 1 out of every 25 hospitalized patients are affected by an HAI. The data also states that several corrective measures to minimize HAI are underway in the US. Complex procedures are being shifted to outpatient settings such as ambulatory surgical centers. These developments are poised to ensure substantial segment expansion in the foreseeable future. However, the hospitals segment is anticipated to remain the most lucrative in the forecast era, backed by growing hospital infrastructure. It is noted that the hospital revenue in 2022 would reach about USD 1 trillion, while in 2026 the number would be approximately USD 4 trillion.

Global collagen dressings market is also segmented based on application and dressing type.

Global Collagen Dressings Market, Segmentation by Application

Acute Wounds

Chronic Wounds

Global Collagen Dressings Market, Segmentation by Dressing Type

Antimicrobial Collagen Dressings

Alginate Collagen Dressings

Hydrogel Collagen Dressings

Native Collagen Dressings

Others

Few of the well-known market leaders in the global collagen dressings market that are profiled by Research Nester are 3M, Smith & Nephew, Integra Lifesciences, Coloplast Corp., Organogenesis, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Essity Aktiebolag (publ), Angelini Pharma S.p.a., Medline Industries, Inc., DermaRite Industries, LLC. and others.

Recent Developments: Global Collagen Dressings Market

In June 2022 Collagen Matrix bagged the FDA approval for the latest fibrillar collagen wound dressing. Available as absorbent microfibrillar matrix it is aimed to manage wounds that release exudates.

In June 2022, Smith & Nephew inaugurated its latest R&D and manufacturing facility to improve advanced wound management. The investment is worth USD 100 million. Additionally, the company has also unveiled its clinical support app to limit practice variation in woundcare and management. The app is available as WOUND COMPASS.





