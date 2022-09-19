Material Bank Signs The Climate Pledge

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Material Bank, the world’s largest marketplace for architectural, design, and construction materials, today announced its commitment to The Climate Pledge. Material Bank has transformed the architecture and design industry by allowing members to search from more than 450+ brands on a single website, order samples until midnight ET, and receive all materials in a single box by 10:30 AM the next morning. Built with sustainability at its core, the platform reduces massive amounts of waste in the sampling process. By signing The Climate Pledge, the company takes its commitment to sustainability a step further, going beyond industry standards to place climate health and decarbonization as a top priority.

Co-founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, The Climate Pledge is a commitment by companies to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—a decade ahead of the Paris Agreement’s goal of 2050.

Signatories to The Climate Pledge agree to:

Measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis

Implement decarbonization strategies in line with the Paris Agreement through real business changes and innovations, including efficiency improvements, renewable energy, materials reductions, and other carbon emission elimination strategies

Neutralize any remaining emissions with additional, quantifiable, real, permanent, and socially-beneficial offsets to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions by 2040

“We are thrilled to be part of this incredibly important initiative which challenges companies to go beyond the status-quo and act now,” said Material Bank Founder & CEO, Adam I. Sandow. “The gravity of climate change is something we cannot ignore, and we hope our bold commitment to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040 will inspire the larger design community to continue to reevaluate and innovate when it comes to environmental impact.”

In addition to signing the pledge, Material Bank also expresses its commitment to reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 38% by 2030, from a 2021 baseline year, in line with the Science Based Targets initiative. In 2020, Material Bank launched an effort to offset 100% of the carbon emissions from all sample shipments and to date, has offset more than 2.6K metric tons of C02e. In the same year, the company also launched the Carbon Impact Program, a free corporate initiative, supporting design firms on their sustainability specification journey. The program provides firms with custom search filters, sustainable sampling metrics, and powerful digital tools to quickly search and sample sustainable materials.

By aggregating material samples from hundreds of manufacturers into one patented package, Material Bank has eliminated more than 2.6 million packages from being shipped. The platform supports a more circular economy through initiatives like its sample reclamation program, which offers free return packaging so that samples may be returned for reuse. More than 50% of samples returned are placed back into redistribution and since launch, Material Bank has diverted 200,000+ pounds of samples from sanitary landfills.

About Material Bank

Material Bank is a marketplace for design professionals and brands in the architecture and design industry, providing the fastest and most sustainable way to search, sample, and specify materials. Named as one of Business Insider’s Hottest Proptech Startups and Forbes’ Best Startup Employers, the revolutionary platform powers complex searches across hundreds of brands in seconds. Samples ordered by midnight (ET) are delivered in a single box by 10:30 AM the next day. With a rapidly growing community of members, Material Bank has changed the way material manufacturers and brands connect with the architecture and design industry.

About The Climate Pledge

In 2019, Amazon and Global Optimism co-founded The Climate Pledge, a commitment to reach the Paris Agreement 10 years early and be net-zero carbon by 2040. Now, more than 375+ organizations have signed The Climate Pledge, sending an important signal that there will be rapid growth in demand for products and services that help reduce carbon emissions. For more information, visit www.theclimatepledge.com.

