Cell Isolation Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 20.50 Billion by 2028, Globally, at 15.70% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Cell Isolation Market ” By Product (Consumables and Instruments), By Cell-Type (Human Cells and Animal Cells), By End-User (Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories), and By Geography.

The Cell Isolation Market size was valued at USD 6.39 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.50 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.70% from 2021 to 2028, according to the most recent study from Verified Market Research.

Browse in-depth TOC on “ Cell Isolation Market ”

Report Scope

Global Cell Isolation Market Overview

Cell separation also referred to as cell sorting or cell isolation, is the process of removing cells from biological samples such as tissue or blood. Cell separation is a powerful technology that assists in biological research. Rising incidences of chronic illnesses worldwide are likely to spice up the event of regenerative medicines or tissue engineering, which further boosts researchers' adoption of cell separation technologies.

The cell isolation market is driven by increasing government funding in cell-based research, the growing prevalence of cancer, and rising somatic cell research. Moreover, technological advancements, and increasing application of cell isolation for regenerative medicines are likely to spice up market growth during the forecast period.

Expansion of the worldwide cell separation technology market is attributed to a rise in technological advancements and a surge in investments in research & development, such as somatic cell research and cancer research. The rising geriatric population is another factor boosting the necessity for cell separation technologies, Moreover, the geriatric population, globally, is more susceptible to long-term neurological and other chronic illnesses, which, in turn, is driving research to develop a treatment for chronic illnesses. Furthermore, an increase in awareness about innovative technologies, such as microfluidics, fluorescent-activated cell sorting, and magnetically activated cell sorting is expected to propel the global cell separation technology market.

Key Developments

GE Healthcare secured a supply deal to market Serena Bright in the United States on October 20, 2020. Serena Bright is the first contrast-enhanced guided biopsy solution in the industry, and it will aid clinicians and patients in their fight against breast cancer.

Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired cell-sorting assets from Propel Labs in February 2021. According to the agreement, Thermo Fisher Scientific has added Propel Labs’ novel Bigfoot Spectral Cell Sorter and approximately 40 employees to its capabilities.

Beckman Coulter, a clinical diagnostics company, launched the ARS-CoV-2 Immunoglobulin M (IgM) assay on August 24, 2020. At 15-30 days after symptom onset, the new IgM antibody test demonstrated 99.9 percent specificity against 1,400 negative samples and 98.3 percent sensitivity.

Key Players

The “Global Cell Isolation Market” study report will provide valuable insight emphasizing the global market. The major players in the market are

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Merck KGaA

STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Beckman Coulter, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global Cell Isolation Market into Product, Cell-Type, End-User, and Geography.

Cell Isolation Market, by Product Consumables Instruments



Cell Isolation Market, by Cell-Type Human Cells Animal Cells



Cell Isolation Market, by End User Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Companies Research Laboratories and Institutes



Cell Isolation Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



