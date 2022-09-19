[Latest Report] Global Carpets and Rugs Market Size Worth 120 Billion by 2030 at a 5.5 CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Share, Report, Trends, Forecast, Trends, Segmentation)

Sandy, Utah, USA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Carpets and Rugs Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Tufted, Woven, Needle-punched, Knotted, Others), By Material (Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene), By End-User (Residential, Non-residential, Automotive & Transportation), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Carpets and Rugs Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 78.12 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 82.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 120 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.5 during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The analysis examines the market's drivers and restraints and their effects on the demand over the forecast period for carpets and rugs. The paper also looks at international opportunities in the market for carpets and rugs globally.

Carpets and Rugs Market: Overview

Especially when the child is at home or school, carpets and rugs are a safety measure to reduce falls and prevent catastrophic injuries, in addition to enhancing the attractiveness of the house and its surroundings. As construction activity rises in developed and emerging nations, demand for these materials keeps rising.





Growth Factors

The development of naturally biodegradable materials like jute is promoting market profit expansion. The eco-friendliness of carpets and rugs is enhanced by using materials like sisal and sea glass, and the product's efficiency is improved by using chemical additives like antibacterial agents, flame retardants, and pest control agents.

The revenue of the global carpet market over the projection period, particularly during the global blockade, was also impacted by the availability of a variety of products through online sales channels, along with the growing trend of online shopping due to the numerous benefits offered.

Segmental Overview

Due to its affordable price and simple and quick manufacturing method, the tufted carpet and rug market is anticipated to increase gradually during the projection period. Tufting can be constructed in various styles and is appropriate for all types of yarn. Most people know tufted carpets for their durability, dependability, and durability. Usually, these are utilized for wall carpeting. These are perfect for areas with heavy furniture because they are also elastic.

Due to their affordability and ease of installation, carpets and rugs are typically put in new residences. Residential carpet demand for ultra-softness is propelling global revenue growth. The demand for rugs is also being fueled by the trend of adding plush rugs for warmth to living rooms and bedrooms to create a cozy atmosphere. Innovative luxury rugs that enhance their look without compromising their durability and stain resistance are being marketed and promoted by manufacturers more and more.





Regional Overview

Due to the significant amount of commercial and residential remodeling projects underway there and the region's growing purchasing power, North America accounted for the greatest portion of global sales in 2021.

The explosive growth of the U.S. building and housing sector is a key factor in the market's revenue growth. Additionally, the widespread practice of publishing original interior design-related content on social media platforms has aided in expanding this business in the area.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 78.12 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 120 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.5% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players Mohawk Industries, Inc., Shaw Industries Group, Taekett S.A., Interface, Inc., Dixie Group, Inc., and Others Key Segment By Type, Material, End-User, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research. Examine possible purchases

Key Players Insights

With their company profiles, current developments, and important business strategies, the study covers an in-depth competitive analysis of these important competitors in the carpets and rugs market. Among the companies in the market are Milliken & Company, The Dixie Group, Inc., Balta Industries NV, and Mannington Mills, Inc.

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Shaw Industries Group

Taekett S.A.

Interface, Inc.

Dixie Group, Inc.

Recent Development

Aug 2020 – The newest rice straw-based collection from Made in India, FRNDRING, was introduced by IKEA in August 2020. Includes a new line of eco-friendly goods like rugs, lampshades, and other decorations. The company wants to encourage farmers to practice sustainable agriculture and lessen pollution.

Competitive Landscape

With their company profiles, latest developments, and important market strategies, the study covers an in-depth competitive analysis of these important players in the Carpets & Rugs market .

The global carpets and rugs market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Tufted

Woven

Needle-punched

Knotted

Others

By Material

Nylon

Polyster

Polypropylene

Others

By End-User

Residential

Non-residential

Automotive & Transportation

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of AsiaPacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Key Insights:

The Carpets and Rugs market is anticipated to expand annually at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the projected period, according to the study supplied by our research analyst (2022-2030).

The market for carpets and rugs was estimated to be worth roughly USD 78.12 billion in revenue in 2021, and it is anticipated to grow to USD 120 billion by 2030. The market is expected to grow significantly over the coming years as a result of a number of driving factors.

Based on material segmentation, it was anticipated that nylon material would hold the largest market share in 2021.

Geographically speaking, the “North America” region generated the most income in 2021.

