The Global Open-Angle Glaucoma Therapeutics Market is expected to grow by $ 2.58 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.18% during the forecast period

18% during the forecast period. Our report on the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by promising pipeline and recent approvals, increasing demand for combination drugs, and rising geriatric population.

The open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Product

• PGAs

• Non-PGAs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the development of biologics as one of the prime reasons driving the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliances and growing awareness about glaucoma will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc, Alcon Inc., Bausch Health Co Inc, D.Western Therapeutics Institute Inc, Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc, Laboratories Sophia, Merck and Co. Inc., Nicox SA, Novartis AG, Ocuphire Pharma Inc, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Pfizer Inc., PharmaMar SA, Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Viatris Inc. Also, the open-angle glaucoma therapeutics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



