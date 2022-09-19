The Global Solar PV Balance Of Systems (BOS) Market is expected to grow by $ 79.47 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar PV Balance Of Systems (BOS) Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734184/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing investments in renewable energy, supportive government policies, and advances in thin-film solar PV modules.

The solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market is segmented as below:

By Product

• structural

• electrical

• inverter



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in inverter technology as one of the prime reasons driving the solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market growth during the next few years. Also, reduced solar energy costs and increasing development of zero energy buildings (Zeb) will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market covers the following areas:

• Solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market sizing

• Solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market forecast

• Solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Array Technologies Inc., Bentek Corp., Eaton Corp. Plc, First Solar Inc., Golden Concord Holdings Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Loom Solar Pvt. Ltd., Mecanizados Solares SL, Microtek International Pvt. Ltd., Prysmian Spa, Renesola Ltd, Schneider Electric SE, SMA Solar Technology AG, SolarEdge Technologies Inc., Solaris Technology Industry Inc., Sungrow Power Supply Co. Ltd., SunPower Corp, Unirac Inc., and Moser Baer Solar Ltd. Also, the solar PV balance of systems (BOS) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

