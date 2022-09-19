Questex Continues Award Winning Streak, Wins Five Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Awards and a Graphic Design USA Award

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex, a leading information services and event company, took home five awards at the Folio: Eddie and Ozzie awards ceremony and was also honored with a Graphic Design USA award.



“We are exceedingly proud of our editorial talent and creative team. We are laser focused on customer experience which includes delivering the best content and delighting our audience at all touchpoints. Our audience is at the center of all we do and these teams have created a culture of excellence,” said Paul Miller, CEO, Questex.

The prestigious Folio: Eddie awards celebrate excellence in editorial content across print and digital media recognizing the best work across all sectors of the industry, including B2B, consumer, association, custom and city media.

Questex’s winning entries:

Eddie, Column/Blog, B2B, Banking/Business/Finance: Live Design ’s Pandemic Daily and Weekend Blog for the Live Event Production Industry

’s Pandemic Daily and Weekend Blog for the Live Event Production Industry Eddie, Series of Articles, B2B, Technology: Live Design ’s Eurovision Song Contest Package

’s Eurovision Song Contest Package Eddie, Single Article, B2B, Media & Entertainment: Live Design ’s Designing For The Metaverse: An Introduction To Encore

’s Designing For The Metaverse: An Introduction To Encore Eddie, Series of Articles, B2B, Healthcare/Medical/Nursing: Fierce Biotech ’s Forced into a Virtual World

’s Forced into a Virtual World Eddie, News Coverage: Fierce Pharma’s Biogen's Aduhelm Debacle



Questex also received six honorable mentions:

Eddie, News Coverage: Fierce Healthcare ’s Healthcare's labor crunch

’s Healthcare's labor crunch Eddie, Analysis, B2B: Fierce Healthcare ’s Telehealth market shakeout

’s Telehealth market shakeout Eddie, Analysis, B2B: Fierce Pharma ’s Most anticipated drug launches of 2022

’s Most anticipated drug launches of 2022 Eddie, Investigative Journalism, B2B: Fierce Wireless ’ Linda Hardesty articles related to T-Mobile's 2.5 GHz spectrum

’ Linda Hardesty articles related to T-Mobile's 2.5 GHz spectrum Eddie, Website, B2B: Fierce Pharma

Eddie, Podcast, B2B: The Top Line podcast, Fierce Biotech, Fierce Medtech and Fierce Pharma

Additionally, the Questex Customer Experience team won a Graphic Design USA Inhouse Design Award for the Fierce rebrand. The Graphic Design USA Inhouse Design Awards is the original and premier showcase for outstanding work advancing the mission of and build value for companies, institutions, brands, products, services and causes.

