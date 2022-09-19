Synaptics Added to PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX)

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) announced that the company has been added to the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (SOX), effective Monday, September 19, 2022.



“Inclusion into one of the reputable semiconductor indices is a recognition of our strong fundamentals and future potential,” said Michael Hurlston, President and CEO of Synaptics. “In the last three years, we have transformed Synaptics into a leading provider of IoT semiconductor solutions. I’d like to thank and congratulate all Synaptics’ employees for driving the company toward this achievement.”

The PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index is designed to measure the performance of the 30 largest US-listed semiconductor companies. The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index.

About Synaptics Incorporated:

Synaptics (Nasdaq: SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world’s most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers are combining Synaptics’ differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit synaptics.com.

Synaptics and the Synaptics logo are trademarks of Synaptics in the United States and/or other countries. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Contact

Munjal Shah

Synaptics Incorporated

+1-408-518-7639

Munjal.shah@synaptics.com

Media Contact

Patrick Mannion

Synaptics Incorporated

+1-631-678-1015

Patrick.mannion@synaptics.com