Diamond Drill Running on DIOS Northeast K2 Copper-Gold-Silver Project

MONTREAL, Quebec, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dios Exploration (“Dios”) (TSX-V: DOS) is very pleased to report diamond drilling started in mid-September as planned in felsic volcanic rocks of northeastern K2 property, 10 km SW of Patwon gold discovery (see August 31 & September 2, 2022 releases).



Recently completed induced polarization IP survey helped fine tuning drill targets for current promising drill program on wholly-owned K2, Eeyou Istche James Bay, Quebec, in same geological formation as underlies directly adjacent Azimut’s Elmer property.

M.J. Girard M.Sc. P. Geo, President of Dios, stated: "We are looking forward to drilling this promising area with these IP anomalies as we know some of them are associated with pyrite and chalcopyrite (copper sulfide) and known gold-copper-silver occurrences."

Different geological targets will be drill tested, such as structures and volcanic lavas (dacites) and contacts with volcanic block and lapilli tuffs in association with small gabbro plugs, and in western contact with Kali Porphyry, 4 km north of major Opinaca fault.

Drilling is carried out by Youdin-Rouillier Diamond Drilling and field work is under the supervision of Mr. Harold Desbiens M.Sc. P.Geo and 43-101 Qualified Person. Some 12-14 holes are planned for 2,300-2,500 meters. Dios’ Share Capital is pretty tight and was never restructured.

