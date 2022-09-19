Idahoans Can Now Launch Successful Real Estate Careers With Flexible, Self-Paced Online Education from Trusted Industry Leader, The CE Shop

DENVER, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting now, those looking to begin a real estate career in Idaho now have the opportunity to complete their Pre-Licensing courses fully online, in a flexible, asynchronous format.

The CE Shop has been Idaho's online provider for real estate Post-Licensing courses since 2016 and is proud to now also be named the exclusive online provider for real estate Pre-Licensing courses. This partnership was nearly a year in the making after the State of Idaho began searching for an educational provider that could incorporate and cover the predetermined learning objectives, topic areas, and activities required by the state.

The state-required Salesperson Pre-Licensing education consists of two 45-hour modules that teach students about applicable Idaho Code and national law relevant to real estate practice in Idaho. In addition to the two required modules, The CE Shop will also offer its comprehensive study program, Exam Prep Edge, as an optional add-on or as a standalone product. The CE Shop's program includes both state and national content and includes everything a student needs to feel confident on the day of their licensing exam.

Alice Young from the Idaho Real Estate Commission states, "IREC is so thankful to be given the chance to work so closely with The CE Shop on this project! We have had the privilege of working with them on past projects, including our annual Commission Core courses, and they are always so excellent. The project developers and their teams work diligently to make sure that any comments and feedback are reviewed in-depth and incorporated when it comes to the revision process in a timely manner. The CE Shop was (and is!) so accommodating and flexible, we can't imagine another company better suited to develop our Online Sales Pre-License courses!"

As the sole provider of online Pre-Licensing education in Idaho, students can rest assured that The CE Shop's courses contain the most up-to-date and relevant information, designed to help them pass their exams and launch careers with confidence. With industry-leading licensing exam pass rates and proven effectiveness, The CE Shop is already the leading online provider of professional education nationally and is looking forward to continuing to serve Idaho through this exclusive partnership.

About The CE Shop

The CE Shop is the leading provider of professional education with online mortgage, real estate, and home inspection courses available throughout the United States. The CE Shop produces quality education for professionals whether they're veterans in their industry or are looking to launch a new career. We believe that the right education can truly make a difference. Visit TheCEShop.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

The CE Shop Press

Press@TheCEShop.com

720.822.5314

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.