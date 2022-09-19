Global Melatonin Market to Reach $3.93 Billion By 2028 | Consumers are looking to Explore in New Products and Services Related to Melatonin

Westford, USA, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melatonin is a naturally occurring hormone that is produced during sleep and regulates numerous physiological processes in the body. Consequently, demand for this compound has been increasing over the last decade across the global melatonin market . A number of studies have indicated that melatonin can improve sleep quality, reduce inflammation, and protect against neurodegenerative diseases. Consequently, there is growing demand for this compound from consumers and investors alike.

The popularity of melatonin market, a hormone that helps to regulate sleep, is on the rise. Manufacturers are developing new products that contain melatonin and consumers are looking for ways to enjoy this natural product more. There are now over 20 products available in the US market that contain melatonin, including oral supplements, topical creams and even a drink mix.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/melatonin-market

In the global melatonin market, it is also being used to treat other conditions, such as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. There are many brands of melatonin available on the market, and people can buy it over the counter or through prescription drugs. Some people use melatonin to sleep, while others use it to improve their mood or energy levels. The demand for melatonin is likely to continue growing, because more and more people are realizing the benefits it offers.

The growing trend in the global melatonin market toward melatonin supplementation is likely due to the increasingly prevalent feeling of stressed and an increase in global insomnia rates. In fact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), chronic sleep deprivation is now considered a public health epidemic. Melatonin supplements have been shown to be effective in alleviating symptoms of insomnia such as difficulty falling asleep, waking up numerous times throughout the night, and experiencing excessive daytime sleepiness.

SkyQuest's global melatonin market report provides an overview of the market landscape and examines the key drivers and trends shaping the market. The report covers major regional markets and offers detailed insights into the product landscape, pricing dynamics, and regulatory environment.

SkyQuest Survey Says 73% Consumers Said They want to Try new Products and Services to Improve Sleep Quality

The global demand for melatonin market is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of 14.81% throughout the forecast period according to a new report by SkyQuest. The market is growing in part because sleep apnea constitutes an ever-growing population and attributed to an increase in demands for restorative sleep disorders medication, such as melatonin.

The report on melatonin market found that worldwide sales of sleep-promoting agents are projected to exceed $3.93 billion by 2028.One reason for the growth in demand for melatonin is the growing population of people with sleep apnea. This condition causes people to stop breathing while they sleep, which can lead to significant health problems, such as obesity and heart disease. According to the National Sleep Foundation, 50-70 million adults in the US have sleep disorders and most of them are having sleep apnea, which is projected to increase to 120 million by 2050. Globally, more than 1 billion adults are suffering from sleep apnea. This is a huge opportunity for the melatonin producers.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/melatonin-market

SkyQuest's report on melatonin market found that use of sleep-promoting medication is also increasing in children and adolescents due to school hours being extended and concerns about adductor muscle fatigue during long-term study periods. In Asia-Pacific, hospitals are starting to prescribe melatonin more frequently for jet lag management and postoperative sleep recovery.

In line with this, SkyQuest conducted a survey on 3500 participants in 2021 to know how people are consuming melatonin and what is their opinion about the products.

Some of the key takeaways from this study include:

A majority of people (70%) take melatonin before bedtime to help them fall asleep faster.

Next, 27% of people use it to help them stay asleep longer.

However, only 5% of people take melatonin strictly for its sleep-promoting effects.

73% of respondents indicate they would like to see more products and services marketed to help them get a better night's sleep.

50% of respondents say that using melatonin regularly helps them get a good night's sleep, while 41% say it has had no impact on their sleep quality.

46% of respondents say they have purchased or used melatonin products or services in the past 12 months.

Interestingly, the survey on melatonin market also found that more men are using melatonin than men. Younger adults (35–44 years) are also more likely to report using melatonin than older adults (45–64 years). Additionally, those with higher income levels are more likely to report using melatonin than those with lower income levels.

The survey shows that there is enough awareness of melatonin among consumers to warrant further research into its potential benefits and limitations. In particular, it will be important to determine how best to use melatonin specifically for sleep promotion and whether long-term usage might lead to any adverse effects.

82 Clinical Trials are Active to Check Potential of Melatonin

SkyQuest has released a new report on the global melatonin market detailing the results of over 82 clinical trials related to melatonin across the globe. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the progress and findings of these trials, as well as their implications for the future of melatonin research.

"This report is an important resource for anyone interested in the latest developments in melatonin research. It provides a detailed account of the progress being made in this field, and will help guide future research efforts.

The report on melatonin market includes data on the number of patients enrolled in each trial, the countries where the trials are taking place, the primary objectives of each trial, and the expected completion date. It also includes a brief summary of each trial's progress to date. “The release of this report is timely given the recent surge in clinical trials related to melatonin. We believe it will be a valuable tool for researchers, clinicians, manufacturers, investors and policy makers alike.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/melatonin-market

Top Players in Global Melatonin Market

Neurim Pharma (Israel)

Aspen Asia Pacific Pty Ltd (Australia)

Natrol LLC (US)

Pharmavite (US)

Nature's Bounty Inc. (US)

Rexall Sundown Inc. (US)

GNC (US)

Pfizer (US)

Biotics Research Corporation (US)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Botulinum Toxin Market

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market

Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market

Global Viral Clearance Market

Global Facial Injectables Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com