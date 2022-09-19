English Finnish

Orion Corporation NOTIFICATION

19.09.2022 at 18:30

ORION CORPORATION: ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES 19.09.2022

Date 19.09.2022 Exchange transaction Buy Share class ORNBV Amount 12,195 Average price/share 44.1085 EUR Highest price/share 44.3400 EUR Lowest price/share 43.7900 EUR Total price 537,903.16 EUR

The shares held by Orion Corporation on 19.09.2022:

ORNBV 711,272

On behalf of Orion Corporation

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (Publ)

Antti Salakka Janne Tiihonen

For more information, please contact:

Olli Huotari, SVP, Corporate Functions, Orion Corporation

tel. +358 10 426 3054

