The Global Automatic Swimming Pool Monitoring Systems Market is expected to grow by $18.78 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period

78 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.77% during the forecast period. Our report on the automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological innovation and product line extension leads to product premiumization, health hazards associated with contaminated water in swimming pools, and the construction of new pools.

The automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market analysis includes distribution channel, end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for smart and IoT integrated monitoring systems as one of the prime reasons driving the automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market growth during the next few years. Also, growing demand for portable swimming pool monitoring systems and growing adoption of omnichannel retailing will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market covers the following areas:

• Automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market sizing

• Automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market forecast

• Automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market vendors that include Ambient LLC, Aquatic Technology Inc, C Float, FLUIDRA SA, Hayward Holdings Inc., iopool, IRRIJARDIN, Keto A.I, Lifebuoy, Nuvis Technologies Inc, Nymet Innovations Pty Ltd, Ondilo SAS, Pentair Plc, ProAutomation, Sutro Inc, Tesla Water Pty Ltd, VivoAquatics Inc., WATER AIR SAS Group, Waterco, and WaterGuru Inc. Also, the automatic swimming pool monitoring systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

