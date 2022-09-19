English Dutch French

Regulated information, inside information, Leuven, 19 September 2022 (17:40 CEST)

Update on share repurchase program KBC Ancora until 16 September 2022

As part of the EUR 50 million share repurchase program, as confirmed on 20 May 2022, KBC Ancora has announced that it bought back a total of 30,500 shares in the period from 12 September 2022 to 16 September 2022.

The following transactions were carried out during the period in question:

Transaction date Number of shares Average price (EUR) Lowest price (EUR) Highest price (EUR) Total amount (EUR) Mon 12 September 2022 6,500 36.25 35.78 36.60 235,639.95 Tue 13 September 2022 9,000 36.08 35.74 36.72 324,704.70 Wed 14 September 2022 6,000 35.97 35.54 36.28 215,823.00 Thu 15 September 2022 4,000 36.94 36.34 37.12 147,752.80 Fri 16 September 2022 5,000 36.91 36.48 37.18 184,536.00 TOTAL

(period concerned) 30,500 36.34 35.54 37.18 1,108,456.45 TOTAL (overall repurchase program) 496,038 34.77 31.68 38.62 17,247,895.54

All transactions were carried out in the central order book of Euronext Brussels.

Since the start of the share repurchase program on 10 June 2022, KBC Ancora has bought back 496,038 of its own shares, or 0.63% of the total number of shares issued (i.e. 78,301,314), for an average price of 34.77 euros per share and for a total amount of 17,247,896 euros. KBC Ancora has currently implemented 34.50% of the repurchase program.

The repurchase program runs within the limits of the share repurchase authorization granted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on 30 October 2020.

---------------------------------

KBC Ancora is a listed company that holds 18.6% of the shares in KBC Group. Together with Cera, MRBB and the Other Permanent Shareholders, it ensures shareholder stability and the ongoing development of the KBC Group. As core shareholders of KBC Group, they have concluded a shareholders’ agreement to this end.

Financial calendar:

27 September 2022 Annual Report for the financial year 2021/2022 available

28 October 2022 General Meeting

This press release is available in Dutch, French and English on the website www.kbcancora.be.

KBC Ancora Investor Relations & Press contact: Jan Bergmans

Tel. +32 (0)16 27 96 72

email: jan.bergmans@kbcancora.be or mailbox@kbcancora.be

Attachment