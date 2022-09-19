Banimmo en LIFE verwerven Paleizenstraat 48 in Brussel van DEKA

Dutch French

Banimmo en LIFE zijn tot een akkoord gekomen met DEKA over de overdracht van het kantoorgebouw van ongeveer 13.000 m² aan de Paleizenstraat 48 te Schaarbeek. Het gebouw wordt gekenmerkt door zijn erg robuuste en karakteristieke architectuur met tal van authentieke elementen. Het is strategisch gelegen op slechts 500 m van Brussel Noord en in het hartje van Schaarbeek, één van de mooiste gemeentes van Brussel. Door haar sterke identiteit, haar erg zuivere en flexibele kolomstructuur en unieke ligging met erg goede bereikbaarheid met het openbaar vervoer heeft het pand alle eigenschappen voor een uniek reconversieproject. Het ontwikkelaarscollectief plant een gemengde herontwikkeling, niet enkel duurzaam qua gebouw maar vooral maatschappelijk qua woonconcept.

Op korte termijn zal het gebouw door de ontwikkelaars ter beschikking worden gesteld aan het Brussels Gewest om tegemoet te komen aan de nood voor de huisvesting van Oekraïense vluchtelingen.

De transactie werd begeleid door JLL.

On Banimmo

Stock-listed on Euronext since 2007, Banimmo has more than 20 years of expertise as real estate developer and a development potential of almost 290.000 sqm of floor surface.

Patronale Life's entry into the capital as main shareholder has given the new management access to financial leverage and short decision lines.

The rejuvenated Banimmo is an innovative player, focusing on the needs of its future building users and with the ambition to follow up on the new trends that will revolutionise the real estate sector.

Our strategy is based on product differentiation, understanding our customer, service-based environments, mission driven actions and transparent communication.

On LIFE

LIFE is an Antwerp based mixed-use international developer/investor with focus on student housing, co-living, and traditional residential.

With a track record of more than 30 years, and developments in 5 different countries, LIFE is about innovation and passion in project development based on beauty, passion and human relations.

By combining our inclusive view on society and our attention for architectural details we strive to create unique places.

Places with a soul that have a positive impact on the quality of life for as much people as possible.

