COFACE SA: Disclosure of trading in own shares (excluding the liquidity agreement) made between 13 and 16 September 2022

Paris, 19 September 2022 – 17.45

Pursuant to Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse1

The main features of the 2022-2023 Share Buyback Program have been published on the Company’s website (http://www.coface.com/Investors/Disclosure-requirements, under “Own share transactions”) and are also described in the 2021 Universal Registration Document.

Trading session

of (Date) Transaction Number of

shares Weighted

average price Gross amount MIC Code Purpose of

buyback Total 13/09/2022 6,159 10.3177 € 63,547 XPAR LTIP 27 10.2900 € 278 CEUX 314 10.2890 € 3,231 AQEU 6,500 10.3162 € 67,056 € Total 14/09/2022 6,500 10.2046 € 66,330 XPAR LTIP 6,500 10.2046 € 66,330 € Total 15/09/2022 6,232 10.2278 € 63,739 XPAR LTIP 268 10.2800 € 2,755 TQEX 6,500 10.2299 € 66,494 € Total 16/09/2022 6,500 10.2356 € 66,531 XPAR LTIP 6,500 10.2356 € 66,531 € Total 13/09/2022 - 16/09/2022 26,000 10.2466 € 266,411 € LTIP





Trading session

of (Date)



Transaction



Number of

shares



Weighted

average price



Gross amount



MIC Code



Purpose of

buyback



13/09/2022 Purchase 413 10.4000 € 4,295.20 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 512 10.4600 € 5,355.52 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 450 10.4100 € 4,684.50 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 97 10.3800 € 1,006.86 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 187 10.3800 € 1,941.06 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 241 10.3800 € 2,501.58 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 447 10.3100 € 4,608.57 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 444 10.2800 € 4,564.32 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 499 10.3000 € 5,139.70 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 497 10.3000 € 5,119.10 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 461 10.2900 € 4,743.69 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 359 10.2100 € 3,665.39 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 164 10.2100 € 1,674.44 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 486 10.2600 € 4,986.36 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 42 10.2600 € 430.92 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 551 10.2600 € 5,653.26 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 32 10.2800 € 328.96 € AQEU LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 309 10.2800 € 3,176.52 € XPAR LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 225 10.2900 € 2,315.25 € AQEU LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 57 10.2900 € 586.53 € AQEU LTIP 13/09/2022 Purchase 27 10.2900 € 277.83 € CEUX LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 300 10.2800 € 3,084.00 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 200 10.2500 € 2,050.00 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 200 10.2300 € 2,046.00 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 276 10.2300 € 2,823.48 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 200 10.2400 € 2,048.00 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 400 10.2400 € 4,096.00 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 200 10.2400 € 2,048.00 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 157 10.2700 € 1,612.39 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 332 10.2700 € 3,409.64 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 583 10.2800 € 5,993.24 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 472 10.2400 € 4,833.28 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 30 10.1900 € 305.70 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 350 10.1900 € 3,566.50 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 94 10.1900 € 957.86 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 47 10.1500 € 477.05 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 491 10.1500 € 4,983.65 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 448 10.1300 € 4,538.24 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 426 10.1800 € 4,336.68 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 403 10.1400 € 4,086.42 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 381 10.1300 € 3,859.53 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 65 10.1300 € 658.45 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 22 10.1400 € 223.08 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 101 10.1400 € 1,024.14 € XPAR LTIP 14/09/2022 Purchase 322 10.1500 € 3,268.30 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 328 10.1200 € 3,319.36 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 449 10.1800 € 4,570.82 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 486 10.2200 € 4,966.92 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 476 10.1900 € 4,850.44 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 860 10.2600 € 8,823.60 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 535 10.2300 € 5,473.05 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 568 10.2300 € 5,810.64 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 108 10.2000 € 1,101.60 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 597 10.2300 € 6,107.31 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 313 10.2100 € 3,195.73 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 242 10.2100 € 2,470.82 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 200 10.2600 € 2,052.00 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 200 10.2600 € 2,052.00 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 90 10.2600 € 923.40 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 445 10.2800 € 4,574.60 € XPAR LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 268 10.2800 € 2,755.04 € TQEX LTIP 15/09/2022 Purchase 335 10.2900 € 3,447.15 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 315 10.3000 € 3,244.50 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 259 10.2300 € 2,649.57 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 158 10.2300 € 1,616.34 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 51 10.2300 € 521.73 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 155 10.1900 € 1,579.45 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 15 10.1900 € 152.85 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 268 10.1900 € 2,730.92 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 109 10.2100 € 1,112.89 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 384 10.2100 € 3,920.64 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 628 10.2100 € 6,411.88 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 523 10.2200 € 5,345.06 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 506 10.2700 € 5,196.62 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 492 10.2400 € 5,038.08 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 200 10.2500 € 2,050.00 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 200 10.2500 € 2,050.00 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 292 10.2500 € 2,993.00 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 86 10.2500 € 881.50 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 450 10.2400 € 4,608.00 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 503 10.2400 € 5,150.72 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 453 10.2400 € 4,638.72 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 139 10.2400 € 1,423.36 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 198 10.2400 € 2,027.52 € XPAR LTIP 16/09/2022 Purchase 116 10.2400 € 1,187.84 € XPAR LTIP

CONTACTS

ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

Thomas JACQUET: +33 1 49 02 12 58 – thomas.jacquet@coface.com

Benoît CHASTEL: +33 1 49 02 22 28 – benoit.chastel@coface.com

FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021/2022

(subject to change)

9M-2022 results: 27 October 2022 (after market close)

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

This press release, as well as COFACE SA’s integral regulatory information, can be found on the Group’s website:

http://www.coface.com/Investors

For regulated information on Alternative Performance Measures (APM), please refer to our Interim Financial Report for S1-2022 and our 2021 Universal Registration Document (see part 3.7 “Key financial performance indicators”).

Regulated documents posted by COFACE SA have been secured and authenticated with the blockchain technology by Wiztrust. You can check the authenticity on the website www.wiztrust.com.









COFACE SA is quoted in Compartment A of Euronext Paris

Code ISIN: FR0010667147 / Mnémonique : COFA





DISCLAIMER - Certain declarations featured in this press release may contain forecasts that notably relate to future events, trends, projects or targets. By nature, these forecasts include identified or unidentified risks and uncertainties, and may be affected by many factors likely to give rise to a significant discrepancy between the real results and those stated in these declarations. Please refer to chapter 5 “Main risk factors and their management within the Group” of the Coface Group's 2021 Universal Registration Document filed with AMF on 6 April 2022 under the number D.22-0244 in order to obtain a description of certain major factors, risks and uncertainties likely to influence the Coface Group's businesses. The Coface Group disclaims any intention or obligation to publish an update of these forecasts, or provide new information on future events or any other circumstance.

1 Also in pursuant to Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (and updates); Article L.225-209 and seq. of the French Commercial Code; Article L.221-3, Article L.241-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the French Market Authority (AMF); AMF Recommendation DOC-2017-04 Guide for issuers on their own shares transactions and for stabilization measures.

