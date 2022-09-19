Disclosure of transactions in own shares from September 12th to September 16th, 2022

        Nanterre, September 19th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From September 12th to September 16th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 12th to September 16th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI12/09/2022FR00001254864 40594,9558XPAR
VINCI13/09/2022FR000012548618 78895,7972XPAR
VINCI14/09/2022FR000012548628 16294,7965XPAR
VINCI15/09/2022FR000012548623 95694,5487XPAR
VINCI16/09/2022FR000012548671 38892,4518XPAR
VINCI16/09/2022FR000012548610 87391,9663CEUX
        
      
  TOTAL157 57293,6250 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

