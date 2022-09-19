English French

Nanterre, September 19th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From September 12th to September 16th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 12, 2022 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 12th to September 16th, 2022 :

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 12/09/2022 FR0000125486 4 405 94,9558 XPAR VINCI 13/09/2022 FR0000125486 18 788 95,7972 XPAR VINCI 14/09/2022 FR0000125486 28 162 94,7965 XPAR VINCI 15/09/2022 FR0000125486 23 956 94,5487 XPAR VINCI 16/09/2022 FR0000125486 71 388 92,4518 XPAR VINCI 16/09/2022 FR0000125486 10 873 91,9663 CEUX TOTAL 157 572 93,6250

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website : https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

Attachment