Baby Diapers Market Size is projected to reach USD 92.30 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing working women allows countries to grow their workforces and boost economic growth. The rise in working mothers correlates with the development of the baby diaper market . Disposable diapers are convenient, safe, and time-saving for working women because they don't require washing. Working women are blessed. As a result, diaper demand has increased, even among low-income consumers. Due to increased internet access, more people are using social media. Most key players in the baby diaper market use social media to promote their products and services. Social media marketing is one of the most effective ways to promote a company's products through social media channels. Many businesses and industries use this strategy. The global baby diaper market sees a critical opportunity to gain traction and increase customer reach through social media marketing.





Rising Demand for Pant-Style, Eco-Friendly, Biodegradable Diapers Drives the Global Market

People's awareness of personal care products containing chemicals has risen, increasing the demand for organic products. In recent years, wood vinegar has become more popular. Over the next few years, more people are expected to use wood vinegar in personal care products. Wood vinegar is found in sunblock lotion, soap, and others. Parents are looking for diapers that protect their children from rashes, keep them dry, and use less landfill space.

Innovative Products in the Diaper Market Create Tremendous Opportunities

Innovative disposable diapers include smart diapers. The front of the diaper is patched. It's four colored squares. It reacts differently to proteins, bacteria, and water. Intelligent diapers require parents to change their child's diapers less often than traditional diapers, which reduces stress. Manufacturers have also created a smartphone app that alerts parents when children wet diapers. Using an app on the parent's smartphone, a sensor in the infant's diaper detects air moisture and alerts the parent. Innovative diaper designs have reduced the industry's environmental impact. Leading manufacturers are developing and distributing thinner diapers with less packaging. The growing popularity of "smart diapers" and more sophisticated designs fuel the baby diaper market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 92.30 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.3% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Size, Age Group, Distribution Channel, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Bumkins Finer Baby Products Inc., Domtar Corporation, Essity Aktiebolag (PUBL), First Quality Enterprises Inc., Hengan International Group Company Limited, Kao Corporation, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ontex Group NV, The Procter & Gamble Company and Unicharm Corporation Key Market Opportunities Rise of Innovative Products to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers A Rise in the Number of Working Women to Aid Growth

Regional Analysis

North America is the highest revenue contributor, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The expansion of the baby diapers market is driven primarily by an increase in population and an improved standard of living. The consumer purchasing power in this region has significantly impacted the demand for baby diaper products. In addition, consumers are increasingly selecting an alternative diaper product type, leading to robust demand for baby diaper products. As a result of this significantly improved lifestyle and rising consumer adoption of various varieties of diapers, it is anticipated that this region will experience substantially higher growth rates throughout the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the second-largest contributor to the market and is estimated to reach around USD 30,716.2 million at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Regarding the market for baby diapers, Asia-Pacific is one of the regions with the most potential. This can be attributed to the greater availability of raw materials and the higher birth rates in the area. In addition, the market's growth is driven by an increase in urbanization and birth rate. The market has expanded significantly due to an increase in the ratio of women to men and a rise in people's awareness of the value of hygiene and sanitation. The number of people using diapers has increased in cities of Tier-1 and Tier-2, and it has successfully moved into towns and rural areas.





Key Highlights

The global baby diapers market size was valued at USD 57.99 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 92.30 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period (2022–2030).

USD million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD million by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on the product type , the global baby diapers market has been categorized into slow cloth diapers and disposable diapers. The disposable diapers segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

global market has been categorized into slow cloth diapers and disposable diapers. The disposable diapers segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a during the forecast period. Based on the size , the global baby diapers market has been categorized into a size small and extra small (S & XS), medium (M), large (L), and extra-large (XL). The medium segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period.

, the global market has been categorized into a size small and extra small (S & XS), medium (M), large (L), and extra-large (XL). The medium segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a during the forecast period. Based on the age group , the global baby diapers market has been categorized into infants (0‐6 months), babies and young toddlers (6‐18 months), toddlers (18‐24 months), and children above two years. The babies and young toddlers (6‐18 months) segment are the highest contributors to the market, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

, the global market has been categorized into infants (0‐6 months), babies and young toddlers (6‐18 months), toddlers (18‐24 months), and children above two years. The babies and young toddlers (6‐18 months) segment are the highest contributors to the market, growing at a during the forecast period. Based on the distribution channel , t he global baby diapers market has been categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacy/drug stores, and online sales channels. The hypermarket/supermarkets segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

, t global market has been categorized into hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacy/drug stores, and online sales channels. The hypermarket/supermarkets segment is the highest contributor to the market, growing at a during the forecast period. North America is the highest revenue contributor, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period.





Competitive Analysis

Bumkins Finer Baby Products Inc.

Domtar Corporation

Essity Aktiebolag (PUBL)

First Quality Enterprises Inc.

Hengan International Group Company Limited

Kao Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Ontex Group NV

The Procter & Gamble Company

Unicharm Corporation.





Global Baby Diapers Market: Segmentation

By Product Type

Cloth Diapers

Disposable Diapers

By Size

Small & Extra Small (S & XS)

Medium (M)

Large (L)

Extra-large (XL)

By Age Group

Infants (0‐6 Months)

Babies & Young Toddlers (6‐18 Months)

Toddlers (18‐24 Months)

Children Above 2 Years

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Pharmacy/Drug Stores

Online Sales Channel

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Market News

April 2022 - Domtar Partners With Nature Conservancy of Canada to Establish the Largest Private Land Conservation Agreement in Canadian History

- Domtar Partners With Nature Conservancy of Canada to Establish the Largest Private Land Conservation Agreement in Canadian History April 2022- Kao and Nissin Agree to Collaborate to Utilize the Virtual Human Body Generative Model.





