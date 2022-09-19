The Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market is expected to grow by $ 594.77 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

New York, Sept. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05387022/?utm_source=GNW

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the flexible industrial packaging market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in demand from end-user industries, global economic recovery, and innovation in flexible industrial packaging solutions.

The flexible industrial packaging market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The flexible industrial packaging market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Chemical industry

• Construction industry

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand for biodegradable packaging alternatives as one of the prime reasons driving the flexible industrial packaging market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in demand for material handling containers and rising demand for high-barrier sack packaging will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters. Our report on the flexible industrial packaging market covers the following areas:

• Flexible industrial packaging market sizing

• Flexible industrial packaging market forecast

• Flexible industrial packaging market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading flexible industrial packaging market vendors that include Berry Global Group Inc., Bulk Lift International LLC, Clifton Packaging Group Ltd., ePac Holdings LLC, Eskay Flexible Packaging Industries Pvt Ltd, Flexible Packaging Association, Flexibles Industrial Packages Co, Global Pak LLC, Greif Inc., Industrial Packaging, International Paper Co., Kiliper Corp, LC Packaging International BV, Mondi plc, RDA Bulk Packaging Ltd., Safepack Industries Ltd., Scholle IPN Corp., SOMIC Verpackungsmaschinen GmbH and Co KG, Sonoco Products Co., and Surepak. Also, the flexible industrial packaging market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market through study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by analyzing key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.





